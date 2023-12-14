Sanchez, Chua, 5 others vying in Paris Olympics qualifiers in Qatar

OLYMPIC medalist Kayla Sanchez and Xiandi Chua lead a seven-member team to the World Aquatics Championships—a qualifier of the Paris Games—set February 2 to 18 next year in Doha, Qatar.

Joining Sanchez and Chua, according to Philippine Aquatics Inc. secretary-general Eric Buhain, are Jarod Hatch, Jerard Jacinto, Sanchez, Chua, Jasmine Alkhaldi, Teia Salvino and Thanya Dela Cruz.

Buhain said the swimmers were selected based on their performances in the world championships in Fukuoka and the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

“All they have to do is to match or beat the standards [times] may it be in the heats, semifinals or finals,” Buhain said.

Buhain said he expects Sanchez to make the grade because of her credentials that include a relay silver medal as member of Team Canada at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sanchez’s personal best in the 100 meters freestyle of 53.12 seconds she set in Tokyo beats the standard for Paris of 53.88.

She also set a Philippine record of 54.69 seconds at the Hangzhou Asian Games although it wasn’t enough for a podium finish.

Chua, on the other hand, won gold in the 200 meters backstroke at the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games with a time of 2:16.19 and booked 2:13. 63 in Hangzhou—the standard is 2:11.04.

“Kayla and Xiandi are close to the OQT [Olympic qualifying time],” Buhain said.

The Philippines could also send a male and female athlete to Paris through the universality rule.