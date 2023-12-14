Rice imports to fall by 5% due to high prices

The Philippines’s rice imports this year could reach over 3.6 million metric tons (MMT), about 5 percent lower than the 3.826 MMT recorded last year, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The latest DA estimates indicated that the country’s full-year rice imports could reach around 3.65 MMT, including the remaining volume covered by valid permits.

Public DA presentation to lawmakers recently showed that the country has imported 3.03 MMT as of end-November while 1.24 MMT has not arrived.

“Based on historical data, at least 50 percent [about 620,000 metric tons] is still expected to arrive within the year,” the DA said.

“Last year, around 800,000 MT [metric tons] arrived during the months of October to December [so far 352,000 MT],” it added.

Using Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data, the DA projected that the country would end the year with at least 3.158 MMT of rice which is sufficient to last for 85 days.

“The available supply of rice is projected at 65 [to] 85 days at the end of the year. [It] will increase with more imports arriving,” the DA said.

Pundits and industry players have noted that the high global rice prices caused the drop in the country’s rice import volume.

The Philippines’s rice imports from January to November fell by 14 percent year-on-year to 3.033 MT from 3.526 MMT in the same 11-month period last year, based on Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) data.

The DA presentation showed that the prevailing global prices of 5 percent broken rice from Vietnam stood at $663 per MT while those coming from Thailand and Pakistan were estimated at $625 per MT and $598 per MT, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 25 percent broken rice was priced at $643 per MT (Vietnam), $566 per MT (Thailand) and $528 per MT (Pakistan).

Based on BPI data, Vietnam remained as the Philippines’s top rice import source in January to November, accounting for 2.689 MMT followed by Thailand and Myanmar with 161,990.67 MT and 127,818 MT, respectively.

Roehlano M. Briones, senior research fellow at the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, argued that the minimal increase in domestic rice production was insufficient to compensate for the drop in rice imports to keep retail prices stable.

“The root cause is increased world prices that led to a drop in import volume which was not adequately compensated [by local production],” Briones told the BusinessMirror.

Citing his own computations, Briones said the increase in the local rice production in the third quarter was at about 64,500 MT but the reduction in rice imports during the July to September period stood at 320,424 MT.

“This helps explain the recent rice price increases,” he said.

Image credits: AP/Aaron Favila/File





