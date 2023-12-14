Rep. Luistro calls for action to enhance education amid ‘dismal’ PISA showing

With the “disheartening” results of the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) study, a lawmaker on Wednesday emphasized the critical need for immediate action to enhance educational standards, particularly in the areas of reading, mathematics, and science.

Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro said the 2022 PISA outcomes remain largely unchanged, if not worse in certain aspects.

Luistro added it remained so despite assurances from the Department of Education (DepEd) following the equally dismal 2018 PISA results.

“After the 2018 PISA results came out, the Department of Education (DepEd) said that it would undertake measures to improve the average scores of Filipino students. After four years, the average 2022 Pisa results were about the same, if not worse in some aspects,” said Luistro.

The Philippines ranked sixth to last among 81 countries in mathematics, with an average score of 355 points—significantly below the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) average of 472. In reading, the country also ranked sixth to last, and in science, it secured the third-to-last position.

Only 16 percent of students achieved at least Level 2 proficiency in mathematics, a stark contrast to the OECD average of 69 percent. Almost no Filipino students reached the top performance levels (Level 5 or 6) in mathematics.

For reading and science, approximately 24 percent and 23 percent of students attained at least basic Level 2 proficiency, respectively, compared to the OECD average of 74 percent for reading and 76 percent for science. No students in these subjects were classified as top performers.

“This is a problem that cannot just be overlooked and set aside. We cannot allow it to fester. Our education officials should get together, assess, analyze, and understand this problem properly. Ponder and think very hard for long-term solutions. There should be no band-aid or kneejerk remedies,” she said.

According to Luistro, the lack of substantial progress indicates that the DepEd, as well as the Commission on Higher Education, need to intensify their efforts.

“They must prioritize the review and updating of the K-12 curriculum. There must be an upgrade of our learning facilities, with massive resources allocated from the annual national budget. Our educators should go through upskilling and reskilling with effective professional development programs,” she said.

“We must closely examine the educational practices of high-performing countries in the Pisa study, such as Singapore, Macao (China), Japan, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, and Estonia. By understanding and adapting successful strategies from these nations, we can pave the way for the holistic transformation of our education system,” added Luistro.