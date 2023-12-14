Probe of terror financing raps vs Teves opened

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has started its probe into the charges of financing terrorism and providing material support to terrorists filed against former Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. and 15 others by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

At the same time, government prosecutors have officially sought the cancellation of Teves’ passport before the courts.

“The panel of prosecutors have already filed a motion to cancel the passport of Teves, so we’re just waiting on the resolution of that motion,” DOJ spokesman Jose Dominic Clavano IV said.

Once granted, Clavano said cancellation of his passport would prevent Teves from moving from one country to another.

“The only recourse for him is to come back to the Philippines and revalidate his passport. It’s one of those things that would pressure him to return,” Clavano said. Teves is reportedly in Timor-Leste hoping that his appeal for political asylum would be granted.

Meanwhile, Teves’s lawyer Ferdinand Topacio appeared at the start of the preliminary investigation on the case in compliance with the subpoena issued by a panel of prosecutors led by Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Florencio dela Cruz, Jr.

Topacio, however, said the preliminary investigation was moved to another date after he manifested that his camp has yet to receive a copy of the complaint, while the other respondents claimed that there were pages missing or unreadable in the copy of the complaint that they received.

The panel’s next preliminary investigation was set anew on December 19, 2023. In an interview with reporters, Topacio said he could not give more details on the basis of the complaint filed since he has yet to read it.

Teves’s lawyer said he asked the panel to provide his client a copy of the complaint, including the annexes during yesterday’s preliminary investigation.

He said the investigating prosecutors assured them that a copy of the complaint will be made available to the respondents on December 19.

Based on the subpoena, Teves and the other respondents were charged with financing terrorism under Section 4 of Republic Act (RA) 10168 or the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012, as well as RA 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

“What the law states is that if you are found financing activities related to terrorism, you can be held [criminally] liable. The problem is that I can’t say much because we only learned about the case from the other respondents and their lawyers,” he explained.

It can be recalled that in August, the Anti-Terrorism Council found probable cause to designate suspended Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves, his brother Pryde Henry Teves and 11 other individuals as terrorists belonging to the so-called “Teves Terrorist Group (TTG).”

Teves has been tagged as the mastermind in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and 10 others last March 4, 2023.

The former lawmaker refused to return to the country since he left last February for medical treatment in the United States after he was named mastermind in the Degamo murder case.

He was eventually removed as a member of the House after the travel authority issued to him expired on March 9.

DOJ spokesman Jose Dominic Clavano IV said the filing of charges of financing terrorism and providing material support to terrorists against Clavano could be an offshoot of the report earlier provided by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), while admitting that he has yet to see the complaint.

“Definitely, it’s one thing to be designated as a terrorist group. It’s another thing to finance terrorism. Those are separate charges,” Clavano pointed out.