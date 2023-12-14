Preparing for EMP 2024

Following the successful spearheading of Expo Maritime Philippines (EMP) 2023 in February this year, WMOC Group of Companies is building on the event’s gains and has started laying down the groundwork for EMP 2024, an expo and convention event, to be held in June 2024 at the SMX Convention Center focusing on cruise tourism and maritime careers.

WMOC executives led by its president, Rachelle B. Lopez (third from right), VP Noli Lopez (second from right) and Rose Ann P. Eresmas Executive Assistant (right), recently met with Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) officials to work out an agreement relative to EMP 2024.

The PPA officials who welcomed the WMOC team at the port authority’s office include General Manager Atty. Jay Santiago (third from left), AGM Elmer Cadano (second from left), and Cheif Corporate Communications Services Eunice Samonte (left).