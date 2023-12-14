Pre-need industry swings to profitability in 3rd quarter

THE pre-need industry swung to profitability in the third quarter as it registered nearly P1.8 billion in net income on the back of higher premium income and lesser benefit payments, the Insurance Commission (IC) said.

The IC said the pre-need industry’s net income during the July to September period reached P1.79 billion, versus the P7.1 billion net loss it recorded in the same period of last year.

“The net loss suffered by the pre-need industry as of the 3rd quarter of last year was due to high net losses as a result of benefit payments for preneed policies,” the IC said last Wednesday.

The IC noted that the pre-need industry’s total premium income collection rose by 8.28 percent to P16.7 billion from last year’s P15.43 billion.

The IC attributed the increase in premium collections to more pre-need plans sold during the reference quarter.

“Pre-need companies sold close to 600,000 pre-need plans as of the 3rd quarter of this year, which is a 12.83 percent increase from the number of pre-need plans sold during the same nine-month period in 2022. Most of the pre-need plans sold are memorial plans,” the IC said.

The IC said the pre-need industry’s total net worth in the third quarter reached P21.65 billion, 42.53 percent over the P15.19 billion recorded in the same period of last year.

“Twelve pre-need companies reported increases in their net worth, with one pre-need company increasing its net worth by as much as 2,000 percent,” the IC added.

Assets increased

THE IC attributed the increase in the industry’s net worth to higher assets recorded in the third quarter. The pre-need industry’s total assets increased by 9.76 percent year-on-year to P147.859 billion from P134.713 billion, based on IC data.

The growth in the pre-need industry’s total assets outpaced the increase in its total liabilities that registered a 5.59 percent increase.

IC data showed that the industry’s total liabilities in the third quarter reached P126.208 billion versus the P119.523 billion recorded a year ago.

“In terms of ability to service benefit claims under all the pre-need plans that they sold, pre-need companies also increased their surplus in trust funds,” the IC said.

“As of the 3rd quarter, the investment in trust funds of pre-need companies amounted to P124.232 billion. On the other hand, pre-need reserves, or the amount reserved for benefit payments for all pre-need plans sold plus benefits already payable, only stood at P119.136 billion,” the IC added.

The IC said the pre-need industry’s surplus in trust funds in the third quarter rose year-on-year by 380 percent to P5.09 billion.

The IC noted that its latest figures were based on the financial submissions of 18 pre-need firms with existing licenses or have pending applications for renewal of license.