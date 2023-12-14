Power singers wow fans, music enthusiasts in first-ever concert

IT was indeed a night to remember for fans and concertgoers as young GMA homegrown artists Rita Daniela, Hannah Precillas, Thea Astley, Mariane Osabel, Jessica Villarubin, and Julie Anne San Jose have proven their ensemble title as GMA Network’s “Divas of the Queendom” in their first-ever concert, dubbed Queendom: Live, held on December 2 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City.

The concert—made possible through GMA Synergy and GMA Entertainment Group—drew thousands of fans who definitely enjoyed the night getting entertained and jamming with the divas’ powerful performances.

Warm applause welcomed Rita, Hannah, Thea, Mariane, Jessica, and Julie as they entered the stage all together, belting out powerful songs that kicked off with their take on “Burnin’ Up,” followed by their own rendition of Adele songs. The audience were given a very special treat by these highly-talented singers who have been slaying the stage of GMA’s All Out Sundays every week.

The singers also did not disappoint concertgoers with their solo performances that gave goosebumps to those present at the venue.

After showcasing their vocal prowess with their solos, the singers proved they can do more than reaching high notes as they went all out, singing and rapping some of Gloc 9’s most popular songs.

Making the concert even more electrifying was the special participation of GMA stars Jeremiah Tiango, John Rex, Anthony Rosaldo, Garret Bolden and Rayver Cruz.

“Congratulations Rita, Hannah, Thea, Mariane, Jessica, and Julie for the success of your first-ever concert. Your Synergy family is very proud of you. We are truly honored to be able to provide you a platform for you to showcase your world-class talent in front of thousands of followers. We would also like to express our gratitude to all the fans who gave their all-out support to our young and homegrown [singers],” said senior vice president and head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso.

Queendom: Live was directed by Miguel Tanchanco and made possible through GMA Synergy and GMA Entertainment Group.