Poll shows preference to hold Christmas parties at workplace

A recent Radio Veritas survey showed preference for the gathering and celebration of Christmas parties at the workplace.

64 percent of the respondents voted “yes,” to celebrate the season, while 25 percent preferred the budget allocated for Christmas parties to be given to them as bonuses.

Meanwhile, 9 percent also said “no,” preferring instead to “just donate the Christmas party budget to the less fortunate,” while 2 percent were undecided.

The survey used a stratified random sample of 1,200 respondents nationwide for a +/- 3 percent margin of error, gathered through a text-based and online data gathering process from an existing database of previous face-to-face on-ground interviews.

“Whatever the preference that may have been in this survey, what remains truly important is the reason for the celebration,” said Fr. Anton CT Pascual, president of Radio Veritas.

“Christmas is the Season; Christ is the Reason. Christmas is the Celebration; Sharing is the Intention. Christmas is the Festivity; Nativity is the Substantiality. Christmas is the Occasion; Love is the Expression. And, Christmas is the Moment, Emmanuel is the Commencement,” said Bro. Clifford T. Sorita.