Philippines shifts tack, votes in favor of cease-fire in Gaza

THE Philippines joined 152 countries in the United Nations (UN) in voting for a call for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

This is a pivot from its vote of abstention two months ago on the UN resolution calling for a humanitarian truce between Israeli forces and the Hamas fighters in Gaza Strip.

“What changed is the humanitarian situation in Gaza,” Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said, quoting a report from Deputy Permanent Representative to UN Permanent Mission Ariel Peñaranda.

According to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), almost 1.9 million people in Gaza—more than 85 percent—are internally displaced. Tens of thousands who fled to the south in Rafah continue to face extremely overcrowded conditions.

Food, water, shelter, health and protection are desperately needed, UNRWA said.

UN resolution

On December 12, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) demanded for an “immediate humanitarian cease-fire” in Gaza Strip, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as “ensuring humanitarian access.”

The resolution was overwhelmingly supported by 153 countries, including all the 10 members of Asean and six from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Ten countries including the United States opposed it, while 23 others abstained.

UN members also reiterated the General Assembly’s demand that all parties comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law that requires states and non-state actors to avoid civilian casualties during conflict.

However, the resolution is non-binding or does not require Israel to comply. The UN Security Council, which has the power to issue binding resolutions and sanction non-compliant countries, on one hand, failed to call on a cease-fire as the US vetoed the proposal last Friday.

The Philippines had joined the Asean and GCC in calling for “durable ceasefire” in Gaza Strip during a meeting in Riyadh last October 20. However, the Philippines abstained in the October 27 Arab-sponsored resolution, saying that the resolution failed to mention the October 7 attacks where three Filipino workers were killed and two taken as hostages.

Interestingly, the December 12 resolution neither mentioned the October 7 attacks, nor the Hamas yet the Philippines voted for it.

Daza said the Philippine government also supported the Austrian and US amendments to the resolution, which mentioned the October 7 attacks and condemnation of Hamas. But the two resolutions did not muster the two-thirds majority vote.

“Globally, UN member states have shifted significantly towards supporting an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in view of the need to protect civilians, especially women and children,” Peñaranda said in his report to DFA.

Philippine Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Antonio Lagdameo prefaced his explanation of vote condemning the October 7 attacks by the Hamas.

“While we condemn the October 7 terrorists attacks perpetuated by Hamas, the Philippines emphasizes adherence to International Humanitarian Law, especially the principles of proportionality and distinction in response to security threats. It is imperative that any military action consider the impact on civilians and strives to minimize, if not eliminate, collateral damage,” Lagdameo told the UNGA.

Most of the Filipinos in Gaza have already been extricated and the two hostages have been released. There are still 17 Filipinos—composed of two families and one nun—who remained in Gaza.

However, there are 17 Filipino seafarers who are taken as hostage by the Houthi rebels who are sympathetic to Palestinians. The Japanese operator of the cargo vessel Galaxy Leader have sought the help of countries of the seafarers on board to help them negotiate a deal with the Houthis as well as with Iran, Saudi Arabia and Oman, to release the seafarers.

The DFA said 11 of the Filipino seafarers have already gotten in touch with their families in the Philippines and reported that they are all safe.

The following is the full text of the Ambassador Lagdameo’s explanation of vote:

“While we condemn the October 7 terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas, the Philippines emphasizes adherence to International Humanitarian Law, especially the principles of proportionality and distinction in response to security threats.

It is imperative that any military actions consider the impact on civilians and strives to minimize, if not eliminate, collateral damage.

We are deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The Philippines believes that a humanitarian ceasefire is crucial to halt the loss of life and suffering. This ceasefire is a necessary step to facilitate the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to all affected civilians, irrespective of their affiliation.

We call on all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, particularly regarding the protection of civilians especially women and children. Upholding these laws is essential in ensuring the safety and dignity of all individuals affected by this conflict.

“Finally, the Philippines seeks to contribute to a solution that respects the rights and needs of both Palestinian and Israeli civilians. We advocate for a peaceful resolution that upholds international law and leads to lasting peace and security in the region.”