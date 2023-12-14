PBBM unveils fiscal measures, water-related infrastructure plan to blunt El Niño impact

To mitigate the effects of El Niño, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced the government is now fast-tracking the completion of water-related infrastructure and looking at fiscal measures to help those affected by the looming nationwide drought.

In his speech during the inauguration of the dam component of the Balbalungao Small Reservoir Irrigation Project (BSRIP) in Nueva Ecija on Wednesday, the chief executive said he ordered the concerned government agencies to complete “irrigation facilities as well as other supporting structures” by April next year.

“As early as now, the rains have become intermittent and maybe by the start of January there will no longer be much rain so we need to do everything to prepare for the droughts, which can last until the second quarter [of next year],” Marcos said in Filipino.

He said finishing projects such as the BSRIP has become “urgent” after the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) projected the worsening impact of El Niño will reach its peak on May 2024.

DOST expects as many as 65 provinces will suffer from drought during the said period.

“So that when May comes and the drought is still there and there is still no rain, we will still have sufficient water supply,” Marcos explained.

He noted the said infrastructure will be augmented by government cloud seeding initiatives.

Expanded irrigable lands

THE P887-million BSRIP multipurpose dam will provide irrigation for close to 1,000 hectares of agricultural land in Barangays San Isidro, Balbalungao, Salvacion, Mapangpang in Lupao, Nueva Ecija benefiting about 560 farmers and their families.

It also has pending hydropower and watershed components which, when completed, will also provide the energy and better flood control mitigation in nearby areas, where the facility is located.

Initiatives such as the BSRIP, he said, will help his administration to not only reduce the impact of El Niño on agriculture, but also achieve its target of establishing more than 275,000 hectares of new irrigation areas and restore around 80,000 hectares of existing irrigation by 2028.

Currently, Marcos said they generated around 25,000 hectares of new irrigation areas and restored nearly 9,000 hectares of irrigable land.

The expanded irrigation network will help farmers increase their planting period each year from two to three.

“That will immediately translate to 30 percent increase in [their] production,” Marcos said.

Fiscal measures

MARCOS also disclosed that possible fiscal measures to provide support to those affected by El Niño are being studied.

“We are doing an analysis now of world prices of food to see what would be the appropriate tariff level, what will be the appropriate fiscal measures that we can undertake, at what level do we do this, how much, what percentage, all of these,” the President told reporters in an interview after the inauguration event.

Government economic managers earlier said drought caused by El Nino can significantly reduce local food production, which will put additional burden to consumers.

Farmers who will lose their livelihood during El Niño, Marcos said, will get cash aid and emergency employment.

“The government will step in to make sure the [affected] farmers will have a livelihood,” he said.

Health and energy impact

Soaring temperature from El Niño, he said, are also expected to cause harm to health, particularly for the elderly.

“So, we have to keep in mind the healthcare system has to be made ready. It’s ready so long as they are able to—they have sufficient power supply and they have sufficient water supply,” Marcos said.

In response to the expected lower power supply during droughts as hydro power plants see reduced output, the President said the setting up of additional transmission lines for efficient power distribution is being ramped up.

“We have to think about energy because as we all know, when the water levels in our dams go down [the energy] becomes a scarce resource and we have to be more efficient in the distribution of whatever power that we generate,” the chief executive said.

A restructured Task Force El Niño, now under the Office of the President through the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), will consolidate all government efforts to minimize the impact of the nationwide dry spells and droughts next year.

“We’re still working on the structure of the task force. We should have it by next week and we’ll be able to show at least what the structure is and what the general plan is,” Marcos said.

