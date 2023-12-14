A grand celebration of Pinoy culture and couture this Christmas

IT was a festive, star-studded evening in celebration of Filipino heritage and fashion at the very first Paskong TernoCon 2023 at SM Aura. A joint project of SM Supermalls, Bench/Lifestyle + Clothing, and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), the inaugural Paskong TernoCon marked a milestone in Philippine fashion with visionary designers Joey Samson and Lesley Mobo taking centerstage in TernoCon’s first fashion show in a mall.

Set against the backdrop of SM Aura’s exquisite Filipiniana-themed Christmas centerpiece, the runway showcased the impeccable technique and artistry of Samson and Mobo, as well as the range and versatility of the Philippine terno. Samson’s collection showcased masterful minimalism and tailored, architectural forms, while Mobo’s was a celebration of draping, unabated maximalism, color, and folk aesthetics.

But more than a fashion spectacle, Paskong TernoCon served as a platform for inclusivity, making the best of Philippine design more accessible to a wider audience. “The event epitomizes SM Supermalls’ commitment to championing Filipino culture and artistry, and provides a platform to bring this closer to more people through our malls”, said SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan.

“The exquisite designs by Lesley Mobo and Joey Samson beautifully represent our rich cultural traditions and Filipino creativity, and SM is honored to have been part of this trailblazing project.”

Paskong TernoCon’s glittering front rows comprised some of the biggest names from Philippine fashion, film, culture, business, and society—who all came out to support and celebrate Pinoy culture and fashion.

Gracing the occasion were First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, SM Investments Corporation Chairperson Tessie Sy-Coson, Bench founder Ben Chan, CCP Vice Chairperson Margie Moran-Floirendo, and SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan.

Likewise, the runway featured actors Janine Gutierrez and David Licauco, Miss Universe Philippines 2013 Ara Arida, model-photographer Jo Ann Bitagcol, and Michelle Dee in her first public appearance after the Miss Universe pageant.

Paskong TernoCon 2023 is a celebration of the Filipino spirit, artistry, and creativity that define the country’s vibrant culture. The event was also made possible by collaborators of the two featured designers. For Joey Samson: Lakat for the footwear and Unang Panahon for the jewelry. For Lesley Mobo: Ash & Muff and Harold & Harry for the earrings, and Adante Leyesa for the bags.

To know more about the exciting events at SM Supermalls, visit http://www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.