PAL, American Airlines forge codeshare pact

Philippine Airlines (PAL) said on Wednesday it has entered into a codeshare agreement with American Airlines to introduce the “first marketed flights by a Philippine carrier to several US destinations.”

Meanwhile, this codeshare partnership will allow American Airline’s customers to travel to the Philippines, including Manila and Cebu.

Already, PAL has placed its “PR” code on American’s flights between Los Angeles and seven cities in the United States, namely: Atlanta, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando and Washington, DC.

“This partnership with American Airlines unlocks more options for customers traveling between Asia and the United States,” said Eric David Anderson, PAL’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We are delighted to deliver on our long-term strategy of continuing to build our global reach. We look forward to creating more opportunities for travellers to discover the wonders of the Philippines.”

American Airlines’ customers are also now able to book codeshare flights to Manila and Cebu via Tokyo. Customers will likewise be able to fly to Manila from Honolulu and Guam.

“We are excited to partner with Philippine Airlines, which will provide our customers seamless connections to Manila, the capital and economic hub of the region, and Cebu, the gateway to countless tropical islands with pristine beaches,” said Anmol Bhargava, American Airlines VP of Global Alliances and Partnerships. “The Philippines is one of the fastest growing economies in Asia, and we look forward to continuing to enhance our partnership with Philippine Airlines.”

PAL operates twice-daily nonstop flights to Los Angeles, daily flights to San Francisco and multiple weekly flights to New York, Honolulu and Guam.

Last month, PAL reported a net income of $98 million (P5.4 billion) and operating income of $130 million (P7.2 billion) for the third quarter of 2023.

These represent improvements from the $63 million (P3.5 billion) net income and $87 million (P4.9 billion) in operating income realized in the third quarter of 2022.

The positive financial performance reflects the continuing growth of passenger travel and the corresponding expansion of flights across the flag carrier’s global network, with PAL carrying 4 million passengers in third quarter of 2023, a 54 percent increase from the 2.6 million flown in third quarter of 2022.

Image credits: BusinessMirror file photo





