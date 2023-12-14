Olivarez targets back-to-back title in Dagitab national open in Naga

ERIC JED OLIVAREZ faces a formidable challenge in pursuit of back-to-back men’s singles crown, top-billing the Dagitab Festival National Open which unwraps Friday at the City of Naga courts in Cebu.

Coming off a dominant performance in last week’s Rep. Edwin Olivarez Cup final, the top seeded 25-year-old Olivarez is riding high on confidence but anticipates a tougher competition in the Group A, P180,000 tournament sponsored by Mayor Val Chiong with the winner to pocket P60,000 plus trophy.

Johnny Arcilla, eager to showcase his wares after overcoming an injury-induced hiatus, enters the fray as the second seed with the seasoned campaigner positioned in the lower half of the 64-player draw.

But out to spoil the potential Olivarez-Arcilla title clash in the top-ranking tournament, which also stakes Unified Tennis Philippines and Universal Tennis points, are Vicente Anasta, Josshua Kinaadman, Eric Tangub, Jude Ceniza, Noel Salupado and Aslan Carbonilla.

Having recently claimed the doubles title with Nilo Ledama, Olivarez also guns for another two-fold victory in the tournament presented by Dunlop, which also features the likes of Jan Seno, Noel Damian, Francisco Santos, Brice Baisa, John Accion, Chat Conta, Marc Suson and John Alejandre.

The men’s doubles category stakes a total prize fund of P150,000 with the winners to receive P50,000 and ranking points.

Also on tap in the week-long event held as part of the country’s longest talent-search initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro are the juniors (boys and girls) singles and doubles, and the Legends categories, including the men’s singles 35s and 45s, men’s doubles 40s and 50s, and classified categories.

For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.