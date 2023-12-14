Offshore wind investors’ new bloc to boost RE tech growth

LOCAL and foreign firms interested to venture into offshore wind (OSW) projects on Wednesday formed a group to boost the development of the technology, which is expected to drive the growth of renewable energy (RE) to up to 70 percent by 2050.

Dubbed the Pilipinas Offshore Wind Energy Resource, Inc. (POWER), this Philippine-based OSW organization was formed by ACEN Corporation (ACEN), The Blue Circle (TBC), BlueFloat Energy (BlueFloat), Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (Citicore), Ignis ZA Global ((gnis) and Marubeni Asian Power Philippines Corporation (Marubeni).

The newly-formed group’s wind capacity share is around 15 to 20 gigawatts (GW) out of the 63.36 GW potential capacity from the 82 OSW service contracts already awarded by the Department of Energy (DOE).

“That’s practically comprising close to probably a third of what was issued by the government,” POWER President Raymund Pascual said.

These projects are located north of Luzon, west of Metro Manila, north and south of Mindoro, Panay, and Guimaras Strait. All these WESCs are currently in the pre-development stage, where assessments on resources, site suitability, and project viability are being undertaken.

More power firms are expected to join the alliance as the DOE awards more OSW service contracts. “The first six are founding members. Everybody is welcome to join for as long as you are a holder of wind service contract. We’re open to have more members join us,” he said.

This move, Pascual stressed, can accelerate OSW development over the next decade by providing technical assistance and advisory services to various government agencies; coalition-building and advocacy other stakeholders critical for a successful transition to renewable energy (RE).

“The primary aim is to help each other, collaborate. It’s a group of developers with wind energy service contracts. Having said that, these are developers that are supposed to design, develop, build, operate, and maintain. So, we have our own common concerns, our common issues, and of course common interest,” Pascual explained.

The Philippines, known for its abundant natural resources and favorable coastal conditions, is well-positioned to harness the power of OSW, which is touted as the newest alternative to deliver RE. The technology could also help solve the ongoing power crisis and drive economic growth and promote energy security.

According to the World Bank, the country’s total technical potential for OSW is estimated at 178 gigawatts (GW).

“The Philippines’s waters have conditions that are well-suited to offshore wind. This abundant, indigenous energy resource offers an opportunity for the Philippines to boost energy security, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and increase renewable energy supply,” said Ndiame Diop, World Bank country director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.

DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla said at the launch of POWER that state firm Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) could take part in the development of OSW by assisting interested firms that would encounter challenges.

“In the case of those who, for example, have limitations on what they can carry out in terms of the limitations on the use of certain resources that still remain nationalized, then it is for government-owned and -controlled corporations like PNOC and its subsidiaries as well as other government-owned corporations in the energy sector that will facilitate and make sure that your journey towards realizing the goals of the governments RE program are rolled out and realized that this indeed will be with minimal obstacles to facilitate the implementation of all of this,” Lotilla said.

He stressed the importance of PNOC’s role in this “changed environment,” saying there are opportunities for it to facilitate the development of the OSW contracts of the “different companies.”

In November last year, the DOE released a circular allowing 100-percent foreign capital in RE projects from the previous ownership of 40 percent. “The signal that the President sent with the opening of RE to 100-percent foreign ownership is not just a signal to foreign-owned companies. It is a signal to all investors- both foreign and domestic, and the different combinations by which foreign and domestic capital are going to join,” Lotilla said.

There are challenges that need to be addressed to fully unlock the potential of OSW technology in the country. Lotilla stressed the need for cooperation with the local government units as well.

“Every site has its own specific political environment and challenges. Whether they are the local fishing communities, and other competing uses for ocean space we would have to consider, and we will have to discuss with all the stakeholders concerned,” he said.

To a certain extent, he added, it helps that the Energy Virtual One Stop Shop system chaired by the Office of the President is there. “Nevertheless, there are local issues that we have to contend with.”

The other challenge is one which requires working with the transmission concessionaire. Without new investments in transmission facilities, the country’s ambitious OSW power projects could not be realized.

“It is in private hands, and therefore the challenge is for you in the private sector to be able to deliver the message as well to NGCP [National Grid Corporation of the Philippines] that it needs to work with you. It doesn’t have to be a point where government has to use its muscle. But it makes business sense for you as well as the private concessionaire to work together,” Lotilla stressed.

Earlier, DOE Undersecretary Rowena Guevara said the agency is formulating a smart and green grid plan (SGGP), a strategic plan for the country’s transmission system that incorporates accelerated RE development in the grid up to 2035.

Guevara said the NGCP would develop the implementation plan of the SGGP in the transmission development plan and implement it. “We have now a team at the DOE that is doing the planning for transmission to make sure that all of these renewables that we are coming up with are actually going to be connected. We are hopeful all of these projects will be realized on time,” said Guevara.