October M3 grows 8.2%, but BSP keen on review

DOMESTIC liquidity (M3) grew 8.2 percent in October 2023, according to the latest data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The growth was the same rate posted in September 2023. The data showed M3 reached P16.7 trillion in October 2023. On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, BSP said M3 increased by 0.7 percent.

“Looking ahead, the BSP will continue to ensure that domestic liquidity conditions remain appropriate to support the prevailing stance of monetary policy, consistent with its price and financial stability objectives,” BSP said.

BSP said domestic claims expanded by 10.2 percent year-on-year in October from 9.7 percent in the previous month.

Data showed claims on the private sector grew by 7.6 percent in October from 6.5 percent in September with the sustained expansion in bank lending to non-financial private corporations and households.

Net claims on the central government rose by 19.1 percent in October from 19.5 percent in September due mainly to the decline in deposits by the National Government with the BSP.

Net foreign assets (NFA) in peso terms increased by 2.1 percent year- on-year in October from 1 percent in September.

The BSP’s NFA grew by 4.7 percent in October after expanding by 2.3 percent in the previous month. The NFA of banks contracted on account of higher bills payable and foreign deposit liabilities.

Meanwhile, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. earlier said the central bank is eyeing a review of money supply or M3.

Remolona said the BSP is conducting a formal review to determine if the money supply data still provides information that the central bank can use for monetary policy.

“Empirically wala nang gamit ’yung [there is no longer any use for data on] money supply. Although [even in the US they] release the data on M3, but in terms of monetary policy, it doesn’t help,” Remolona said.

Prior to shifting to an inflation-targeting framework in January 2000, the BSP, like most central banks, used money supply in determining monetary policy.

Inflation targeting, BSP documents stated, “focuses mainly on achieving price stability as the ultimate objective of monetary policy.”

Through inflation targeting, the central bank announces an inflation target and commits to achieving it over a certain period of time.

BSP uses actual headline inflation and compares it against inflation forecasts. It employs monetary policy tools at its disposal to achieve the inflation target.

