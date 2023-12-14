MSU to implement academic leniency for students affected by campus blast

The Mindanao State University (MSU) is set to implement an academic adjustment policy following the deadly bombing incident last December 3 during a Sunday Catholic Mass at the university gym, killing at least four and injuring dozens of others.

Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairman Prospero De Vera III noted that the Board of Regents (BOR) of MSU took cognizance of the emotional and psychological impact of the “horrific” MSU-Marawi bombing incident thereby necessitating the implementation of the academic adjustment.

De Vera said that as part of the academic adjustment policy, affected students could be given “a grade of ‘INC’ and granting them another semester to complete their academic requirements.”

This policy was finalized during the 4th quarter meeting of the MSU Board where Basari D. Mapupuno briefed the regents on the measures taken by the university in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“As the chairperson of the MSU Board, I commend President Mapupuno and other university officials for immediately strengthening safety and security measures in the Marawi campus to bring back the confidence of students, faculty and employees that MSU will remain a zone of peace in the coming months,” De Vera said.

“As a policy adopted by the Board of Regents, students who are distressed and traumatized, specially those who underwent counseling and who feel they cannot continue their studies, will be given a non-numerical grade and another semester to complete their requirements. We need to address the mental health situation of the students,” De Vera added.

For the affected students who are scholars of government institutions and organizations, MSU will be sending a letter of request for consideration to these scholarship-granting institutions to ensure the scholarship status of the students will not be affected.

“For those scholarships given by the university, we will relax the rules. I have also instructed the OVCCA [Office of the Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs] to send letters to the scholarship-giving institutions to give consideration to our students,” said Mapupuno.

On December 11, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Armed Forces of the Philippines declared it is now safe to resume classes at MSU-Marawi. Around 1,300 students have returned to the campus for face-to-face (F-to-F) classes.

Meanwhile, about 2,000 students were transported by their respective local government units to return home at the request of their parents.

To assist these students in returning to the campus for F-to-F classes, free transportation assistance is being given by the university through pick-up points for students in adjoining cities and provinces.

CHED will also be providing additional financial assistance to the students affected by the blast by including them as Tulong Dunong beneficiaries for school year 2023-2024.

Mapupuno also informed the MSU Board that the PNP has already arrested a suspected accomplice of the bombing incident.

CHED urged the constituents of the MSU and other higher education institutions (HEIs) to continuously enhance the security of their campuses and strengthen their cooperation with government security agencies.

“While we are advancing our instruction, research, and extension, we will not lower our guards in protecting our students,” Mapupuno added.

“We will not be deterred by this act of violence, we will continue to work towards ensuring that our HEIs remain a safe haven for our students,” De Vera said.