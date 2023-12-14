MPIC farm projects secure green lane endorsement

The Board of Investments (BOI) has granted green lane certificates of endorsement to two agricultural projects of conglomerate Metro Pacific Investment Corp. which cost a total of P3.4 billion.

The agency attached to the Department of Trade Industry (DTI) said the government will fast-track the permit and license application processes for MPIC’s vegetable farm project in Bulacan and its dairy farm project in Laguna.

Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo awarded the Certificate of Endorsement to the officials of MPIC’s subsidiaries, Metro Pacific Fresh Farms Inc. (MPFF) and the Metro Pacific Dairy Farms Inc. (MPDF), last November 30.

The One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments of the BOI, which operates as the “sole entry point” for strategic investments under Executive Order (EO) No. 18 will expedite the endorsement of the project’s permit and license procedures to ensure the “swift” realization of strategic investments in the country.

According to the investment promotion agency, the MPFF’s Metro Manila Greenhouse Vegetable Production Project will be a “state-of-the-art” complex of modern greenhouses.

“The project aims to promote sustainable farming practices and modern farming technology,” BOI said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that this project is the “largest” vegetable greenhouse facility in the Philippines, located in San Rafael, Bulacan.

BOI said the farm is expected to start commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2024, producing “high-quality” vegetables.

The agency said agriculture is the largest user of freshwater, accounting for 70 percent of global usage. By implementing modern farming practices such as Nutrient Film Technique hydroponics and Drip Irrigation systems, BOI said MPFF hopes to reduce the agriculture sector’s consumption of natural resources.

MPFF’s sustainable farming project redefines agriculture by “discarding conventional farming methods.”

BOI said this initiative aims to make fresh locally sourced organic produce available to Filipinos.

Meanwhile, BOI said MPDF’s Integrated Dairy Farm Project aims to manufacture 30,000 liters of dairy products per day. The project, it added, expands local milk production capacity by 20 percent, which currently stands at 26.3 million liters.

It is set to begin its commercial operations in the first quarter of 2025 in Bay, Laguna.

“Its main objective is to replace imported milk with locally produced high-quality dairy products, which will help boost the country’s self-sufficiency,” BOI said.

The project will address food security and value chain gaps by offering premium locally-produced products, which it said signifies a shift towards “efficient” local substitutes, according to the agency.

BOI told reporters in a Viber message on Wednesday that there are already 22 projects approved for green lane. Of these, 15 are renewable energy projects, 2 are under food security, 2 under manufacturing of new products/new technology and 3 are in the digital infrastructure category.