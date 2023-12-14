Motor-vehicle, credit-card loans posted steady growth

THE growth rates in motor vehicle and credit-card loans hummed steadily in October, latest data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) revealed.

The data by the BSP showed credit card loans grew 30.4 percent in October 2023—the same rate it posted in September—while motor vehicle loans rose 14.4 percent in October from 13.4 percent in September.

However, consumer loans slowed to a growth of 22.8 percent in October 2023 from 23.5 percent in September. Salary based loans slowed to 6.5 percent in October from 14.5 percent in September.

“Looking ahead, the BSP will continue to ensure that domestic liquidity and lending conditions remain in line with its price and financial stability objectives,” a statement from the central bank read.

Meanwhile, BSP data showed outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks (U/KBs), net of reverse repurchase (RRP) placements with the BSP, went up by 7.1 percent year-on-year in October.

The central bank noted this uptick was slightly faster than the 6.5-percent growth recorded in September 2023. On a month-on-month basis, outstanding universal and commercial bank loans, net of RRPs, went up by 1.4 percent.

The data also showed outstanding loans to residents, net of RRPs, increased by 7.5 percent in October from 6.6 percent in the previous month.

Loans dedicated to production activities grew by 5.9 percent in October from 4.9 percent in September.

This was largely driven by the growth in lending to key industries such as real estate activities which grew 8.3 percent.

This was followed by electricity, gas, steam, and airconditioning supply which increased 10.2 percent and wholesale and retail trade, and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, at 9.3 percent.

Outstanding loans to non-residents fell by 5.1 percent in October from an increase of 0.3 percent in September.

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza





