Monde Nissin, DTI training arm forge partnership

Global food and beverage company Monde Nissin Corp. (MNC) has inked an agreement with the Department of Trade and Industry-Philippine Trade and Training Center (DTI-PTTC) for a project that aims to provide the company’s retirees with the financial skills needed to explore entrepreneurship in retirement.

Monde Nissin said it entered into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the DTI’s training arm to be the company’s “first training provider” for its Monde Nissin University—the company’s learning and development program.

Through this partnership, Monde Nissin said it has a commitment to lifelong learning through Monde Nissin University, which “aims to cultivate the skills, knowledge, and professional growth of its employees.”

Monde Nissin University makes use of a combination of classroom-style sessions, virtual learning platforms, mentorship and coaching programs, and hands-on practical experiences to develop both technical expertise and leadership abilities for career advancement.

“The School of Lifelong Learning expands the learning to skills that employees will need beyond their tenure at Monde Nissin. The program aims to provide its retirees with the financial skills needed to explore entrepreneurship in retirement.”

Asked about the budget earmarked for this partnership, Luz Mercurio, Chief People and Culture Officer of Monde Nissin Corp. said investment in this partnership would mean “how the person will prosper, will grow and learn.”

“Our commitment to continuous learning talaga…. lifelong siya and the investment would always mean we are more particular with how the person will prosper, will grow and learn,” Mercurio said.

Meanwhile, Monde Nissin said DTI-PTTC will provide the “necessary expertise and capability building interventions necessary to transition retiring employees into competitive entrepreneurs.”

“The ASCEND Budding Pathway, one of PTTC’s Enterprise Learning Pathways, will be the base program that interested MNC retirees can undergo,” the company said in a statement.

“The package of training that we’ll be providing to the retirees of Monde Nissin is…we’re actually in business pitching,” Nelly Nita N. Dillera, executive director of DTI-PTTC, said during the of the MOA held in Pasay City on Wednesday.

“So meaning with the number of days that will be provided to these retirees,we want them to develop an enterprise or a business that they want to enter into or co-start and pitch it to a panel of officials who can assess whether or not it’s viable financially.”

Dillera also noted that PTTC will also be monitoring how well these retirees are doing as far as their business is concerned.

The MOA was signed by Dillera and Mercurio. The first training programs are set to begin in March 2024.