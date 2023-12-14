Minglanilla, Cebu court blaze caused by employee–SC chief

CHIEF Justice Alexander Gesmundo on Wednesday assured that assistance would be provided to the victims of a fire that hit the Municipal Trial Court building in Minglanilla, Cebu last Tuesday, which has been established as a case of arson.

At a news briefing, CJ Gesmundo said based on the initial report provided by the Philippine National Police (PNP), a court employee was responsible for the blaze.

“As soon as I heard the news, I requested the Philippine National Police and coordinated with them to conduct a preliminary investigation and assessment of what happened. We have addressed that now, we have sent people from the Office of the Court Administrator to look into the problem,” the Chief Magistrate said.

CJ Gesmundo said he has asked the executive judge in the area to assess the situation and to report what possible assistance could be extended to those affected.

He said the employee allegedly responsible for the fire was experiencing personal problem.

Initial report by police and fire investigators said a 60-year-old male employee started the fire, which hurt 11 people.

The suspect, according the Chief Justice, committed suicide.

The employee reportedly started the fire by burning papers under his desk using a lighter.

This was witnessed by other court personnel and tried to stop him but he turned violent.

The employee allegedly padlocked the door of the court, trapping the other personnel as the fire started to engulf the area.