Marian Rivera teams up with lifestyle brand to bring great life in a cup

Personal Collection (PC) has introduced Great Life Coffee in the Philippines, with actress Marian Rivera as the brand ambassador. This new instant coffee offers a creamy, sweet and smooth taste, infusing every day with greatness.

Great Life Coffee is available in two variants: Creamy White and Creamy Brown. With its convenient twin sachet packaging, Great Life Coffee suits the needs of modern working parents, like Marian Rivera, who balances her roles as an actress, businesswoman, wife and mother.

Marian finds both relaxation and energy in Great Life Coffee, whether starting her day or savoring a cup on set. She says, “I’m so happy na ako ang bagong ambassador ng Great Life Coffee.”

Consumers can watch Marian in the video for Great Life Coffee at fb.watch/ocaB9J7Hgj. The product is aimed at starting your day right and is available at Personal Collection branches, as well as online platforms, like Shopee, Lazada, and PC Starter, priced at P250 for 10 twin packs.