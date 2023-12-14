ICD cites director of D&L

Corazon de la Paz-Bernardo, an independent director of many companies including chemical manufacturer D&L Industries Inc., was made an honorary member by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

Bernardo was recognized for her contributions in the field of auditing, accounting and consulting through her pivotal roles and her visionary and purposeful leadership in various professional and business organizations in the country.

The Honorary Fellow is the highest conferment that the ICD bestows. Bernardo is the first female recipient of the title.

She now joins the distinguished roster of ICD’s Honorary Fellows including Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas former governors Jose L. Cuisia Jr. and Amando M. Tetangco Jr., Cesar G. Saldaña, Antonino T. Aquino, Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala and Justo A. Ortiz.

A certified public accountant, Bernardo formerly served as the chairman and senior partner at Joaquin Cunanan and Co. (PricewaterhouseCoopers – Philippines) from 1981 to 2001. She headed pension fund Social Security System (SSS) from 2001 to 2008 as president and CEO and was also the first non-European President of the International Social Security Association from 2004 to 2010.

In addition, she was also a former president of the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants and was the first female president of the Management Association of the Philippines, the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines and the Philippine Fulbright Scholars Association.

Bernardo has been an independent director of D&L since 2017. She currently serves as the chairperson of the audit committee and a member of the corporate governance and risk oversight committees.

“We would like to congratulate Cora for this exemplary recognition,” D&L Chairman Edwin Lao said.

“We are honored to have on board one of the pillars in corporate governance in the country. Cora’s wealth of knowledge and experience continues to bring huge value to the board in stirring D&L’s strategic direction.”

Aside from D&L, Bernardo is also the independent director of several firms companies including Del Monte Philippines Inc., University of the East, UE Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, Republic Glass Holdings Corp., Roxas and Co. Inc. and Phinma Education Holdings Inc.