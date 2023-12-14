How to sabotage PBBM’s efforts to lure investors

IF you are a legislator, you have to be an expert manipulator and a covert operator to be able to derail the efforts of President Marcos to attract foreign investments. Your first step is to declare all-out support to the administration to avoid any suspicion. Then, in the guise of doing your job, send out all the wrong signals to potential investors. This will negate the President’s campaign to attract investments and may even show that the Executive and Legislative branches are not on the same page, which can have significant effect on the economy.

Your next step is to use the authority of Congress to conduct an investigation “in aid of legislation” to obtain your desired outcome. This is one way to legitimize unpopular moves, like proposed policy changes that undermine the attractiveness of the country for foreign investors. Your goal is to erode business confidence in the government and make it less appealing for foreign companies to locate in the Philippines.

Don’t trumpet your feat when your initiatives succeed in halting the expansion plans of companies in the country. Your scheme is just starting to bear fruit. How can you say your moves are effective? They have to adversely affect job generation. Now you have shown red flags that will scare off potential investors. Don’t stop there: Create uncertainties about future policies and regulations that will deter foreign investment and stop economic growth.

For example, find a big company—like Meralco—and initiate an investigation on charges that it failed to comply with its franchise conditions. You know that the charges are baseless, but you can’t allow facts to get in the way of a juicy narrative, right? The mere fact that you are initiating an investigation will lead the public to question the company’s integrity. You need a good reason to achieve your goal, which is to subdivide the Meralco franchise.

From the other side of the aisle: A lawmaker lambasted proposals to break Meralco’s franchise area into three parts, saying Congress should instead focus on addressing consumers’ power woes. As a member of the House Committees on Energy and Economic Affairs, Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez said individuals and groups advocating for consumers should prioritize crafting tangible solutions for high power rates and service reliability, extending beyond Meralco’s service areas. (Read the BusinessMirror report, “Division of Meralco franchise area won’t solve power,” December 1, 2023).

“As representatives of the Filipino people, it is our responsibility to enlighten the public about what is really happening and not cause confusion by bringing up proposals that have not been carefully studied,” he said, adding that he has no qualms about scrutinizing the weighted average cost of capital of Meralco and other power distributors, as this could effectively address the long-standing problem of the absence of rate resets for many regulated entities.

“But if WACC is the problem, isn’t the logical solution to review the WACC and have the regulator complete the rate reset process?” Rodriguez asked. He challenged those suggesting the division of Meralco’s franchise, urging them to identify who will bear the significant responsibility of ensuring a constant and adequate power supply to support not only households but also the nation’s growing economy.

“These calls happen even before Meralco’s franchise expires, so clearly there are interests playing around here. But the interest that we should be focusing on is that of the Filipino people,” he added.

Rodriguez also pointed out misinformation emanating from different groups, like those that claim Meralco controls Calabarzon, when it can easily be verified that the service area only covers part of the region.

Lawmakers can contribute to the country’s political stability and economic growth. And we know that many of our legislators possess a high level of integrity and have a genuine commitment to public service.

Unfortunately, a few of their colleagues have their own political agenda that is more important than the constituencies they represent. These are the representatives of the people that have become a danger to the nation. Instead of creating opportunities for economic growth, they hinder economic progress by promoting their own agenda. Presenting themselves as experts in the power industry, they bring up dangerous proposals like their plan to subdivide the Meralco franchise. In reality, however, based on their actions and words, a good guess is that their whole knowledge about the power distribution industry can be written on a single piece of confetti.