House touts 17 priority bills, repeats Cha-cha revisit plan

THE House of Representatives adjourned on Wednesday with completion of all 17 priority bills cited by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his State of the Nation Address (Sona) and 20 measures prioritized by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac).

In his speech, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez proudly presented their record achievements in 2023, emphasizing the passage of bills aimed at sustaining economic growth, generating employment, and improving the lives of the Filipino people.

Romualdez underscored the significance of the General Appropriations Bill (GAB) for Fiscal Year 2024, ratified last Monday.

He said the House commits to utilize the national budget to address key concerns—combating inflation, ensuring affordable prices for rice and essential food items, creating more job opportunities and expanding social services.

“The House of Representatives considers it a core mission to utilize the national budget next year to address four major concerns: fight inflation, keep the price of rice and other basic food items at affordable levels, provide more jobs and livelihoods, and expand social services,” he said.

He said next year’s outlay includes a “revolutionary rice subsidy program” under President Marcos.

“With this new program, we seek to drive down the price of quality rice by almost half for 28 million Filipinos who are in challenging situations,” he added.

He said the rice subsidy program will be implemented nationwide. The House, under his leadership, also took a “more activist role” in nation-building, according to the Speaker.

“Many have noticed that the House of the People, perhaps for the first time, is exercising its oversight function to address the concerns of ordinary Filipinos,” he said.

In aid of legislation, he said the House exposed and brought down a cartel in the onion industry, driving onion price back to a manageable level.

Romualdez reported the House’s passage of all 20 measures prioritized by Ldac as of September, three months ahead of schedule.

All 17 priority bills listed by President Marcos in his July 2023 Sona were passed seven months ahead of the next Sona in July 2024.

With the timely approval of urgent legislative proposals endorsed by the President and the Ledac, “we, as the duty-elected representatives of the Filipino people, have done our bounden duty to realize their aspirations by strengthening the economy, revitalizing businesses, and broadening the scope of services provided to the majority of our citizenry,” he said.

Of the 20 Ledac measures, four have been enacted into law: 1) the National Employment Master Plan, or Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act; 2) LGU Income Classification Act; 3) Internet Transactions Act; and 4) Public-Private Partnership Code of the Philippines.

Chacha next year

AS the House of Representatives concludes its session for the Yuletide break, Romualdez bared plans to review proposals related to removing restrictions that hinder the entry of foreign capital and investments into the Philippines.

In a recent statement, Romualdez emphasized the critical nature of these deliberations, particularly those associated with constitutional change.

“Next year, after our yuletide break, we will focus our attention on studying and reviewing proposals that deal with restrictions blocking the entry of foreign capital and investments in the Philippines. These include deliberation on all proposed measures related to constitutional change. This Congress will champion the cause of revisiting our present Constitution. There is a cause that is key to unlocking the vast potential of our Philippine economy,” he added.

Romualdez was referring to: Article XII, Section 10, mandating a 60-40 ownership in favor of Filipinos in the development of natural resources; Article XVI, Section 11, limiting mass media ownership exclusively to Filipino citizens; and Article XII, Section 11, capping foreign ownership of land.