HD, Yulo to grace opening ceremony

TOP Filipino athletes who brought honors to the country will grace the opening ceremony of the Batang Pinoy and Philippine National Games (PNG) Sunday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo and bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial, both alumni of the Batang Pinoy and PNG, lead the star-studded cast that includes world champion and Olympic gymnast Carlos Yulo and his younger brother Karl Eldrew, who amassed 12 gold and two silver medals in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Batang Pinoy.

“We are honored and thrilled to announce that some of the most iconic names in Philippine sports will be gracing the opening ceremony of the games,” Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann said.

The PSC’s flagship programs return with the theme “Sibol: The Rise of the New Athlete.”

Tennis sensation Alex Eala, 2023 Asian Para Games gold medalist Jerrold Mangliwan, para swimming standout Angel Mae Otom and bowling legend and PSC commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo will also be in the illustrious roster of guests.

“Their presence serves as a testament to the rich legacy of sports in our nation and will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of athletes participating in these games,” Bachmann said.

The legends will share their journeys, challenges and triumphs that contributed to the growth and success of Philippine sports on the global stage.