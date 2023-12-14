`

Today’s front page, Wednesday, December 13, 2023

screenshot 2023 12 13 at 12.42.24 am

Govt urged to restore abundance of fisheries production to mitigate hunger and poverty

In Photo: A weathered old fisherman pushes his boat ashore in northern Batangas. Millions of people rely on natural systems like seas, rivers, lakes and forests for food.
  • marbella 728 x 90
  • 700x90px v29 updated
  • 728 90

The government should rehabilitate the country’s coastal and marine ecosystem and restore fisheries abundance to mitigate hunger and poverty.

Oceana Philippines said no Filipino deserves to be hungry as it has fisheries resources that can feed the Filipino people. 

The Philippines ranks second in the world in terms of population highly dependent on healthy and vibrant oceans for nutrition, livelihood, and coastal protection.

“Sadly, our ocean is threatened by human-induced pressures that caused an alarming decline of the fish population, such as rampant overfishing and the continuing destruction of marine habitats,” Oceana Philippines vice president Gloria Estenzon Ramos said in a statement.

Ramos’ statement is in reaction to a recent Social Weather Survey report, indicating that 9.8 percent of Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger.

This is characterized by being hungry and not having anything to eat, at least once in the past three months.

  • 300 301
  • 300 300

“Filipinos are highly dependent on the consumption of seafood aside from rice and vegetables. Seafood is an inexpensive and accessible source of animal protein, rich in critical micronutrients, such as iron, zinc, vitamin A, and omega-3 fatty acids that should address stunted growth, malnutrition, and other ailments that are, otherwise, preventable. We call on the government to seriously work on the restoration of our fisheries abundance to significantly reduce the incidences of hunger and health challenges, especially among the poor,” she said. 

Image credits: Gregg Yan



0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • 300 300
  • 300 301
Related Topics

Know more