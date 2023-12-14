Govt urged to restore abundance of fisheries production to mitigate hunger and poverty

The government should rehabilitate the country’s coastal and marine ecosystem and restore fisheries abundance to mitigate hunger and poverty.

Oceana Philippines said no Filipino deserves to be hungry as it has fisheries resources that can feed the Filipino people.

The Philippines ranks second in the world in terms of population highly dependent on healthy and vibrant oceans for nutrition, livelihood, and coastal protection.

“Sadly, our ocean is threatened by human-induced pressures that caused an alarming decline of the fish population, such as rampant overfishing and the continuing destruction of marine habitats,” Oceana Philippines vice president Gloria Estenzon Ramos said in a statement.

Ramos’ statement is in reaction to a recent Social Weather Survey report, indicating that 9.8 percent of Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger.

This is characterized by being hungry and not having anything to eat, at least once in the past three months.

“Filipinos are highly dependent on the consumption of seafood aside from rice and vegetables. Seafood is an inexpensive and accessible source of animal protein, rich in critical micronutrients, such as iron, zinc, vitamin A, and omega-3 fatty acids that should address stunted growth, malnutrition, and other ailments that are, otherwise, preventable. We call on the government to seriously work on the restoration of our fisheries abundance to significantly reduce the incidences of hunger and health challenges, especially among the poor,” she said.

Image credits: Gregg Yan





