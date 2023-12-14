Government urged to prioritize WPS protection amid Chinese aggression

A lawmaker on Wednesday urged the government to prioritize the protection of the West Philippine Sea (WPS), saying WPS protection directly affects domestic food security

AGRI Party-list Rep. Wilbert T. Lee issued the call in the wake of the back-to-back water cannon blasting incidents in the WPS by China Coast Guard (CCG) ships against Philippine vessels.

“We must protect our interests in the WPS, including both freedom of navigation and the ecosystems in the area, as the limited movement of Filipino fisherfolk in the WPS and the destruction of the marine biosphere affect our food security,” Lee said.

Lee pointed out “the continued aggression of foreign vessels in the WPS hampers the ability of our fisherfolk to fish in the waters within our exclusive economic zone [EEZ].”

“The lives and livelihoods of our fishermen depend on our ability to protect the WPS,” he added.

Over the weekend, back-to-back water cannon incidents in the WPS were reported by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Lee disclosed that such actions occurred when Chinese ships targeted Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessels providing aid to Filipino fishermen near Bajo de Masinloc.

The following day, the PCG said a commissioned vessel on a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal sustained “serious engine damage” after it was blasted with water cannon by the CCG.

Lee said the government must find ways to enforce its rights within the country’s EEZ.

“…Only Filipinos should benefit from this area. We are all winners if we can defend the rights of our fishermen in our own territory,” he added.

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea defines an EEZ as generally extending 200 nautical miles from shore, within which the coastal state has the right to explore and exploit and the responsibility to conserve and manage both living and non-living resources from within.