Government eyes flexible tariff rates to ease inflation

THE government is keen on temporarily lowering tariffs for the importation of certain commodities as a means to cushion the impact of El Niño on inflation, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

In a briefing on Wednesday, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said expanding the coverage of Executive Order 10 may be “severe” and would depend on the situation.

Balisacan noted that many provinces will be affected by the El Niño but their products will be different. If provinces producing commodities that still have high tariffs are affected by drought, the tariffs of these items could be reduced.

“If you don’t want to import those high-priced [commodities or those with] heightened prices, what do you do? One way is if you already have existing high tariffs for those commodities, why don’t you lower it temporarily to reduce the impact of high global prices on the local market?” Balisacan said in Neda’s Yearend Briefing.

Balisacan said this is not unusual for countries, and even European countries adjust tariffs of commodities they import to help stabilize local prices.

“If the prices are high in the world market, they lower the tariffs. If the prices are low in the world market, they raise the tariffs. And so the domestic prices are stable,” Balisacan said.

No big impact on growth

Meanwhile, Balisacan said while the El Niño phenomenon is expected to be severe and would affect 65 provinces next year (https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/13/drought-may-strike-65-provinces-dost/), this may not have a significant impact on growth.

The last time the country experienced a severe dry spell was in the 1997-1998 period. In 1998, the Philippine economy’s GDP contracted 0.5 percent.

Only the first and third quarters of the year recorded a growth of 1.8 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

In the second quarter, GDP contracted 0.9 percent.

The fourth quarter of 1998 saw GDP plunge 3 percent, which was then considered the largest decline in economic performance since the third quarter of 1985 when it contracted by 5.2 percent.

“The big difference between 1997-1998 and now is that the relative share of agriculture in the economy is now much smaller,” Balisacan said.

“Now our agricultural production is around 10 percent of our economy.”

Earlier, Neda said the Committee on Tariff Related Matters (CTRM) has recommended the extension of reduced tariff rates on select agriculture commodities to maintain the recent gains in inflation reduction.

Balisacan said the CTRM, cochaired by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Neda, is expected to present its recommendation to the Neda Board, chaired by the President, next week.

Balisacan said Executive Order (EO) 10 was recommended for extension for another year or until December 2024.

He said the government intends to have the extension of the EO approved by the President before the existing one expires at the end of the year.

Under Marcos’s EO 10, the lower tariff rates on imported rice, corn and pork were extended until the end of 2023.

Under existing rules and regulations governing the President’s power on modifying tariff rates, the Neda is the one that will make the necessary recommendation to the President on tariff adjustments.

Image credits: Jun Pinzon/Dreamstime





