Ginebra, SMB clash Friday night

SISTER SQUADS Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and San Miguel Beer eye for redemption after coming from loss as they clash Friday night in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Gin Kings — coming from a stunning 77-82 loss to Phoenix Super LPG in San Jose Batangas last Saturday— are bracing for a dogfight with the Beermen at 8 p.m.

They are aiming for fifth triumph in seven games to intensify their chances of being part of the top four with twice-to-beat bonus heading into the eight-team quarterfinal round. League leaders Magnolia (7-0), Phoenix (6-1) and Meralco (5-1) are now pulling away on top of the team standings.

Grand slam coach Tim Cone, who now turns 66 on Thursday, expects import Tony Bishop, returning Jamie Malonzo and LA Tenorio to lead the charge.

Cone knew San Miguel Beer though was going to be a hard nut to crack. “San Miguel is not the team you want to play when you’re trying to bounce back, but we don’t control our schedule,” Cone said. “Their addition of Don Trollano will certainly impact their performance, and even without JuneMar, they are formidable.” “We’ll need to bring our A game to have a chance.”

But the Beermen, who dropped back-to-back games against NorthPort and Magnolia, are hoping to improve their 3-3 win-loss record. Terrence Romeo, Vic Manuel, Jeron Teng and seven-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo are still in the injury list.

Without them, import Ivan Aska, newly-recruit Don Trollano, Jericho Cruz and CJ Perez will step up.

In the first game at 4 p.m., TNT Tropang Giga and Blackwater collide.

The Tropang Giga, coming off a 113-97 win over NLEX last Wednesday, are shooting for fourth win after seven games to boost their chances of making it to the top eight quarterfinals.

The Bossing (1-6) are hoping to arrest a six-game losing skid.

Taulava officially retires after 24 seasons.

Big man Paul Asi “The Rock” Taulava finally called it a career at the age of 50.

Once a dominant center in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), Taulava formally retired from professional basketball after 24 years on Wednesday during halftime break between NLEX and TNT Tropang Giga at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

“I am sad and happy, now that it’s done. But it has been a good journey,” Taulava said. “A long 24 years, nothing to complain about. I’m grateful, grateful to the PBA, grateful to NLEX.”

He was joined by NLEX teammates, former AIR21 head coach QC third district Congressman Franz Pumaren, Congressman Paul Daza, Blackwater owner Dioceldo Sy, his four children and wife Anna May, NLEX team governor Ronald Dularte, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial, former Coca Cola team governor JB Baylon, former NLEX coach Yeng Guiao and TNT players and coaching staff during his retirement ceremony.

Taulava started his career in the PBA in 1999 as Mobiline’s Fil-foreign direct hire player, where he led TNT to his only championship in 2003 Philippine Cup.

He played for TNT, Coca-Cola, Meralco, AIR21 and NLEX. He became the only second player to play at the age of 50 after Robert Jaworski Sr.