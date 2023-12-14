Get ahead of the gift-giving game

’Tis the season for giving and the go-to hub for premier lifestyle and retail options is feeling extra generous. This December, Newport World Resorts unwraps The World of Christmas with the newest high-end global brands and the biggest holiday promotions, spreading the gift of indulgence all across the metro.

Dress for the occasion with formalwear finds over at The Grove in Newport Garden Wing. Charles & Tyrwhitt brings top-quality fabrics, expertly tailored for the well-dressed gentlemen. Ever New, Australia’s leading retailer for eventwear, is the hub for sophisticated dresses and fashionable staples. Meanwhile, timeless pieces await at Giordano Ladies with their festive collection, and fashion-forward Esprit is a must-visit for those looking for the perfect outfit for the celebratory moments this season. Newport Mall also boasts an impressive selection of luxury shoes and accessories including Versace watches with a 10-percent discount at Meridian Watches in Newport Garden Wing.

In the spirit of gift-giving, Newport Mall’s Spend & Win Holiday Raffle Promo offers major festive surprises such as a luxe overnight stay at the urban oasis Hilton Manila that includes breakfast for two at Kusina Sea Kitchen worth P20,000 and more.

From now until December 17, 2023, shoppers can get one digital raffle coupon for every P3,000 single receipt purchase from participating establishments in Newport Mall. They can also use their Epic Points or any China Bank credit card in shopping, dining, and pampering to get two digital raffle coupons.

Six lucky winners will be chosen through an electronic raffle draw on December 21, 2023. Aside from a staycation at one of the integrated resort’s international hotel partners, also up for grabs are P200,000 worth Travel Package consisting of PAL Mabuhay Air Miles, allocation for hotel accommodation, and pocket money; and P100,000 and P50,000 worth of Newport World Resorts Epic Points. For more details on how to join Newport Mall’s Spend & Win Holiday Raffle Promo, visit the official Facebook page @NewportCity.

Escape the ordinary at Newport World Resorts. More information on The World of Christmas can be found at www.newportworldresorts.com.