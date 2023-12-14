Fertilizer industry sway to face scrutiny in US bill backed by farmers

After cracking down on concentration in the meat industry, US senators now want the government to scrutinize the power of fertilizer companies.

An upcoming bill from Senators Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, and Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat, calls for the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to examine concentration within the fertilizer industry and any possible “anticompetitive impacts,” according to text of the legislation set to be introduced on Tuesday.

American farmers have questioned the availability and cost swings of crop nutrients, most recently after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year wreaked havoc on world supply chains and sent prices to record highs. The push for a sweeping study of the fertilizer market would follow intense scrutiny of US meatpackers as well as the Biden administration stepping up its oversight of competition within the seed industry.

“With fertilizer being one of the agriculture industry’s highest input costs, it’s problematic farmers have such a limited window into market fluctuations,” Grassley said in an emailed statement. “Our bill will provide farmers in Iowa and across the heartland with needed transparency and certainty as they navigate production costs.”

The bill, dubbed the Fertilizer Research Act of 2023, also directs the US Department of Agriculture to look at pricing transparency, imports, emerging technologies and other issues.

The Fertilizer Institute, a trade organization that advocates on behalf of the industry, said it supports transparency through improved data collection and analysis. The group also seeks the reestablishment of a fertilizer economist at the USDA to serve as a liaison between the agency and Congress on crop nutrient matters and also to develop reports on global supply, demand and prices.

North America held a 16-percent share of global fertilizer production as of 2021, with 90 percent of worldwide usage happening outside the US, according to the institute.

A spokesperson for top fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd. said the company would review the legislation and declined further comment. Crop nutrient producers CF Industries Holdings Inc. and The Mosaic Co. didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Groups representing Iowa corn and soybean farmers back the pending bill, according to Grassley’s office. The senator, who is on the Agriculture Committee, seeks to have the legislation folded into next year’s five-year farm bill reauthorization, though is open to other paths for passage if opportunities arise.

Baldwin, who is on the Senate Commerce Committee, said high fertilizer costs in recent years have hurt profitability of growers as well as rural communities.

Copper supply

forecast surplus of copper going into 2024 has suddenly all but disappeared.

The next couple of years were supposed to be a time of plenty for copper, thanks to a series of big new projects starting up around the world. The expectation across most of the industry was for a comfortable surplus before the market tightens again later this decade, when surging demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure collide with a lack of new mines.

Instead the mining industry has highlighted how vulnerable supply can be—whether due to political and social opposition, the difficulty of developing new operations, or simply the day-to-day challenge of pulling rocks up from deep beneath the earth.

In the past two weeks, one of the world’s biggest copper mines was ordered to close in the face of fierce public protests, while a slew of operational setbacks has forced one of the leading miners to slash its production forecasts.

The sudden removal of around 600,000 tons of expected supply would move the market from a large expected surplus into balance, or even a deficit, analysts say. And it’s also a major warning for the future: copper is an essential metal needed to decarbonize the global economy, which means mining companies will play a key role in facilitating the shift to green energy.

While the price reaction to the supply disruptions has so far been muted—amidst ongoing worries about China’s property sector—any sign of demand recovery would hit a tight market.

Last week, Panama’s government formally ordered First Quantum Minerals Ltd. to end all operations at its $10 billion copper mine in the country. The order followed weeks of protests and political wrangling that came to a head when the country’s Supreme Court invalidated the law that underpinned its mining license. The giant Cobre Panama can produce about 400,000 tons of copper a year. Bloomberg News

Image credits: Bloomberg Creative Photos/Bloomberg





