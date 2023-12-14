ERC expedites capex application processing after EVOSS integration

Power industry stakeholders are now assured of quicker approval process of their applications for capital expenditures (capex) projects after the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) announced on Wednesday that it has commenced the integration of its systems into the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) System.

Created through Republic Act No. 11234, the EVOSS system is an online system that unifies and streamlines applications and permitting processes for power generation, transmission, and distribution projects. It also serves as a repository of information and permits shared by all agencies and entities involved in the approval process. The system also offers paperless transactions, utilizing online payment system for all fees imposed on applications.

ERC employees, along with resource persons from the Department of Energy (DOE), already conducted a dry run for the integration process of capex application and its workflow application into the EVOSS last December 7.

With this, the ERC assured distribution utilities and other stakeholders that they could expect speedier approvals of their capex applications to 270 calendar days under the EVOSS.

ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta said the processing time “usually takes years” prior to this new development.

More ERC processes are also expected to be integrated into the EVOSS.

The ERC is set to hold end-user walk-through and pilot-testing activities for the applications of Certificate of Compliance (COC), Power Supply Agreements (PSA), Point-to-Point Dedicated Connection Facility, Ancillary Services Procurement Agreement (ASPA), Microgrid Systems Provider (MGSP) operations, as well as for the licensing of Retail Electricity Suppliers (RES).

“The beauty of this shared platform lies not only in easier filing, but also the tracking of applications. Applicants can actually check the status of their requests. For certain permits, if we are not able to complete the processing within the prescribed timeline, it would be deemed approved.”

She also underscored the ERC’s commitment to the EVOSS system’s objective of ensuring transparency and accountability among government agencies. “I am proud to say that we are now in EVOSS, and we are set to follow the mandated timelines as required by the law. In the next few weeks, we will go live,” Dimalanta added.

Earlier, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian renewed calls on the ERC and the Department of Energy (DOE) to fully implement the EVOSS system to make it easier for prospective investors to develop renewable energy (RE) projects.

“We pushed to institutionalize EVOSS precisely for the purpose of expediting the permitting process of generation projects that would help diversify our energy source and enhance the country’s energy supply,” Gatchalian, who currently serves as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Energy, said.

Since the law was enacted in March 2019, government agencies are still in the process of complying with the law. Not all permitting processes have been integrated into the system and as such are non-compliant with the EVOSS time frames.