EasyLife’s new Massager Collection: Your gateway to ultimate relaxation

Imagine unwinding after a long day with a touch of luxury. EasyLife, renowned for its wellness innovations, is thrilled to introduce its latest lineup of massagers. Designed with your comfort in mind, these massagers are not just gadgets; they’re your partners in achieving daily relaxation. With EasyLife, we believe advanced well-being should be accessible to all.

Meet Your New Relaxation Companions from EasyLife:

  1. Touch: The Spirit Massager
  2. Whisper-quiet with four adjustable speeds for the perfect massage intensity.
  3. Thoughtful features like a 15-minute auto shut-off and a variety of massage heads make each session uniquely soothing.
  4. Its compact design means relaxation can always be within your reach.
  • Curve: The Pillow Massager
  • Feel the tension melt away with its deep massage nodes, offering Shiatsu and Rolling massages.
  • Switch between massage directions for varied relief.
  • The added warmth of the infrared heat function takes your relaxation deeper, perfect for easing those tight spots.
  • Contour: The Back Massager
  • Envelop your back with 14 kneading nodes that cater to your whole back.
  • Customize your experience with Shiatsu, Rolling, and Kneading settings.
  • Its heat function is like a warm hug for your muscles, promoting relaxation and circulation.
  • Cozy: The Back Massager with Seat Vibration
  • Indulge in a comprehensive massage with twelve rotating nodes.
  • Tailor your massage focus with specific settings for different back areas.
  • The bonus of heat and various massage options create a multi-sensory escape.
  • It’s portable and adaptable, perfect for rejuvenation anytime, anywhere.

Jullie Lee, AVP of Brand Marketing at EasyLife, shares, “Our new massager range is all about bringing top-notch, convenient relaxation into your everyday life. We invite you to try them out and step into a world of relaxation. Remember, taking care of your well-being is always our passion.”

Find these gems online on Famous Brand (https://famousbrands-ph.com/collections/easylife), Lazada https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/easylife-philippines/ and Shopee https://shopee.ph/easylife_ph , also available at Abenson, Anson, Baby Mama, and Famous Brand stores across the nation. Let EasyLife’s massagers redefine your relaxation routine. Your journey to blissful relaxation starts now – Shop EasyLife!

Facebook:  EasyLife PH –  https://www.facebook.com/EasyLifePhilippines

Instagram: easylife_ph –  https://www.instagram.com/easylife_ph/

TikTok: @easylife_philippines –  https://www.tiktok.com/@easylife_philippines

