DENR cites mining and quarry firms’ contribution in reforestation drive  

Mining and quarry companies, perceived as among the biggest contributors to deforestation, are also doing their part in forest restoration.

Through the Mining Forest Program, which was launched in 1989, mining companies are obliged to implement reforestation projects within their mining tenements.

Some mining companies, it was learned, even go beyond their mining tenements and are greatly contributing to reforestation.

“We recognize the contribution of mining companies in the rehabilitation of mining tenements as well as adjacent areas intended for forest development,” Arleigh J. Adorable, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) assistant secretary for Field Operations-Mindanao and director of the Forest Management Bureau (FMB), said via email.

Records from the Mines Geosciences Bureau’s Forest Management Program unit revealed that as of June 2023, various mining and quarrying companies, including individuals with mining stakes in various parts of the country, planted a total of 48,955,946 since 1989, of which 44,008,839 have survived to become fully grown trees over the years. This covers a total of 40,546.32 hectares.

Per region, mining and quarrying companies from Region 13 or the Caraga Region have the biggest contribution, with 10,860.31 hectares of forest planted with assorted trees, followed by the Cagayan Valley Region with 4,452.84 hectares, Cordillera Autonomous Region with 4,016.29 hectares, Mimaropa with 3,452.77 hectares, Northern Mindanao with 3,225.41 hectares, Central Luzon with 3,172.40 hectares, and the Bicol Region with 2,861.15 hectares, and Central Visayas with 2,704.34 hectares.

The Ilocos Region has a share of 1,232.33 hectares, Calabarzon with 853.75 hectares, Western Visayas with 925.76 hectares, Eastern Visayas with 1,041.09 hectares, Zamboanga Peninsula with 566.80 hectares, Davao Region with 1,041.09 hectares and SOCCSKSARGEN with 782.48 hectares.