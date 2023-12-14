Congress, DOTr eye larger motorbike taxi study scope

CONGRESS indicated it is open to extending the coverage of the motorcycle (MC) taxi pilot study beyond the National Capital Region due to concerns on its impact on its three-wheeled counterparts.

Romeo Acop, House Transportation Committee chair and Antipolo second district representative, said at a hearing on Tuesday that the Department of Transportation Technical Working Group (DOTr-TWG) submitted a report saying an extension of MC taxi pilot studies into the provinces of Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, Batangas, Iloilo, Bacolod, Pampanga, Davao, Zamboanga, Legazpi, General Santos, Pangasinan and Baguio is under consideration.

This, after National Confederation of Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (Nactodap) President Ariel Lim underscored the need to disperse MC taxi operations outside of Metro Manila for fear about their potential adverse effects on tricycle-related livelihoods.

“Hindi kami tutol sa motorycle taxi. Tumutulong kami pero huwag naman sana dito sa Metro Manila. Sobrang dami na kasi dito. Mamamatay ang mga tricycle [We’re not against motorcycle taxi. We help but it should not have been here in Metro Manila. It’s over concentrated here. The livelihood of tricycles will die],” he said.

Atty. Vigor Mendoza, chief of Land Transportation Office, confirmed that the allotment of 45,000 MC taxis in Manila has reached its limit. Nationally, there is an allocation of 63,000 MC taxis, of which 54,000 are now enrolled.

The idea of broadening the scope of the MC taxi pilot study nationwide had been raised when the Passenger Forum (TPF), an advocate for commuter welfare, urged the government to do so some months ago.

TPF Lead Convenor Primo Morillo advocated extending it beyond Metro Manila, Cebu, and other major cities given their proven benefits to commuters.

At present, the study is confined to three cities: Metro Manila, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro.

Meanwhile, Mendoza asked the House Transportation Committee to extend the study for six months, citing the imperative for a market capacity study conducted by the UP National Center for Transport Study, especially with the imminent entry of seven new players.

The new entrants are Cloud Panda Philippines Inc., Taxi Philippines Inc., E Pick Me Up Inc., Easy Way Transport Service and Multipurpose Cooperative, Para Express Technology Services Inc., Grab Philippines, and Market Innovators Inc.

Acop expressed discontent with the request, noting that the MC taxi pilot study had already been given an extended period. He said: “We consider the final recommendations of your ongoing pilot study as an important source of information and critical component in our legislative process. Since you gave us six months, you have to finish that [study] otherwise, the TWG of this committee, headed by Honorable Pancho, will not finish its work.”

