Cebu Pacific celebrates Christmas with 8-Day Seat Sale, fares as low as P88

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading airline, joins the holiday festivities as it rolls out its eight-day Christmas seat sale.

From December 11 to 18, 2023, guests may book flights to domestic and international destinations on sale for as low as PHP 88 (one-way base fare exclusive of fees and surcharges). The travel period is from August 1 to November 30, 2024, perfect for travelers who wish to plan and score value-for-money fares this gift-giving season.

With CEB’s low fares now made more affordable, guests can discover and explore new places listed on their bucket lists. They can experience the picturesque beaches of Davao and Zamboanga, feast on the local delicacies of Cebu and Bacolod, and experience boating at the underground river of Puerto Princesa.

In addition, with CEB’s growing international network, guests can also go on a shopping spree in Hong Kong and Singapore, immerse their creative spirits in the art hubs of Macau and Taipei, enjoy museum-hopping in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and marvel at the majestic sights in Bangkok and Da Nang through CEB’s direct flights from Manila, Cebu, and Clark.

Passengers may use their existing Travel Funds to book flights and avail themselves of add-ons. CEB also offers multiple payment options, including payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

It’s never too late to make your travel wishes come true. Book your flights now at bit.ly/CebuPacificSale.