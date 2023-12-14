Brawner Jr. disputes Chinese claim CCG acted professionally in Ayungin incidents

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Tuesday disputed claims that the crewmen of Chinese vessels acted professionally during the incident off Ayungin Shoal last December 10 where at least two Filipino ships were damaged.

“They were not professional, they were doing illegal acts, cutting across the path of any ship is illegal, and [that] is unsafe,” he said in Filipino.

Brawner, who was aboard the Unaizah Mae 1 (UM-1) during the December 10 rotation and resupply (RORE) mission to the contingent manning the BRP Sierra Madre (LS-57), said videos taken by Filipino personnel would show the dangerous maneuvers conducted by the China Coast Guard (CCG) and maritime militia during that time.

“Despite what China says, the video shows them doing dangerous maneuvers [during the RORE],” he added.

Brawner debunked claims that UM-1 initiated the contact between the Chinese steel-hulled ships, as doing so would result in severe damage to the wooden-hulled UM-1.

The AFP chief earlier said that he sought permission from the President to join Sunday’s RORE to Ayungin Shoal.

“I sought permission from the President to visit the troops [aboard BRP Sierra Madre], he gave his consent and afterwards, he told me to give his Christmas greetings to the military personnel aboard and give them Christmas gifts, which I did,” he said.

Brawner added that he boarded UM-1 unannounced via a Navy ship and did the same on his way back.

And while aboard UM-1, the AFP chief recounted efforts of the Chinese ships to ram and water cannon the Filipino resupply boat.

Brawner also recounted a CCG ship’s efforts to reverse and hit the UM-1.

“They tried to cut us in the front, when it overshot us, we were proceeding on our course, it tried to reverse and hit us again,” he added.

Despite these harassments, UM-1 was able to reach BRP Sierra Madre and unload its supplies to the troops there.

Also, Brawner said his visit to the BRP Sierra Madre highlighted the importance of troops manning the ship.