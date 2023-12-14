‘Black Friday Sale’ online fraud didn’t spare Pinoys

ELECTRONIC commerce transactions made by Filipinos during this year’s Black Friday Sale were not marked safe from fraud, according to latest data from TransUnion LLC.

Based on proprietary insights from the firm’s global device risk consortium, the analysis found that 12.8 percent of e-commerce transactions in the country between November 23 and 27 were suspected to be fraudulent.

This was 4.4-percent higher than the same period in 2022 and as much as 19 percent more than the rest of 2023 prior to November 23.

“Just as the holiday season drives consumers online to begin shopping for gifts for their loved ones, so does it become a destination for fraudsters seeking to take advantage of this time for their financial gain,” said Yogesh Daware, executive of Trans-Union’s business in the Philippines.

“Online retailers must ensure that consumers shopping their sites for the best deals are at the same time protected from fraud in the most seamless and friction-right way possible,” added Daware.

The study also showed that the suspected digital fraud rate reached its peak on Black Friday or November 24 when 14.7 percent of these transactions were suspected to be fraudulent.

This was followed by Thursday or November 23 at 13 percent; Monday or November 27, 12.5 percent; Saturday or November 25 at 11.7 percent; and Sunday or November 26, 11.3 percent.

Top indicators

THE Chicago, Illinois, US-headquartered firm also determined the top indicators of fraudulent e-commerce transactions during the holiday shopping season globally, including the Philippines.

This year, transactions per IP were triggered by an unusual volume of activity from a single Internet Protocol (IP) address to a customer’s site in a short period.

There could also be unusual volume of transactions per device, which is triggered by an unusual volume of activity from a single device to a customer’s site in a short period.

According to Daware, TransUnion Information Solutions Inc. chief commercial officer, “the days leading up to the Christmas holidays mark the biggest shopping season of the year for retailers in the Philippines, but equipping themselves with the proper tools to detect fraud at the first warning sign is a year-round priority.”

“A critical way to minimize fraudulent transactions while at the same time protecting legitimate ones involves implementing holistic fraud solutions that can verify customer identity and authenticity at the very beginning of a transaction, including both account creation and login,” he added.

Rapid uptick

MEANWHILE, TransUnion said the percentage of suspected e-commerce fraud in 2023 before the holiday shopping season was the lowest in the past three years at 10.7 percent.

The rapid uptick during the Black Friday shopping period shows that retailers should remain cautious in detecting and combating fraud to protect themselves and consumers during the busiest business season of the year.

TransUnion’s fourth-quarter Consumer Pulse Study found that 93 percent of Filipino consumers are extremely, very, or moderately concerned with being victimized by online fraud this holiday season—a slight increase from 92 percent in 2022.

The increase of suspected digital fraud during the traditional busiest days of the holiday shopping season occurred as consumers continued to express concern about being victimized during this popular shopping period.

TransUnion came to its conclusions primarily based on intelligence from its identity and fraud product suite.

The rate or percentage of suspected digital fraud attempts reflect interactions that TransUnion customers either denied in real time due to fraudulent indicators or determined to be fraudulent after a manual review process—compared to all transactions it assessed for fraud.