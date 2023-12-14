Bill pushing for sustainable ‘blue economy’ hurdles House

The House of Representatives has approved on third reading a Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac) priority bill—the proposed “Blue Economy Act,” which seeks to establish a framework for the blue economy and promote stewardship and sustainable development of marine resources.

Under House Bill (HB) 9662, marine and coastal ecosystems will be conserved through a strong institutional mechanism for maritime monitoring and regulatory enforcement.

It defines the blue economy as the “integrated, holistic, cross-sectoral, and cross-stakeholder approach for the sustainable, resilient, and inclusive use, governance, management, and conservation of oceans, seas, as well as marine and coastal resources and ecosystems for economic growth, leveraging green infrastructure and technologies, innovative financing mechanisms, and proactive institutional mechanisms, improving human well-being and social equity, and reducing environmental risks and ecological scarcities.”

Negros Occidental Rep. Jose Francisco Benitez said HB 9662 will transform the country’s maritime economy into a sustainable “blue economy.”

Benitez described the bill as landmark legislation that is “vital not only to sustaining economic growth but also to building our national identity.”

Voting 254-3, the House passed the blue economy bill, which is included in the Ledac Common Legislative Agenda. The bill promotes stewardship and sustainable development of the country’s marine wealth within its maritime domains, including its Exclusive Economic Zone.

“The Philippines is an archipelagic and maritime nation. Maritime industries contributed 857 billion pesos to our economy, or 3.9 percent of our GDP, in 2022. But unsustainable economic development is threatening to destroy our marine and coastal ecosystems. The blue economy bill will strike a balance between our economic, social, and ecological imperatives,” Benitez said.

“The concept of the blue economy also enriches our understanding of national security and highlights civilian objectives. After all, national security is not only about border control but also about pollution control; not only about territorial integrity but also environmental integrity; not only about military security but also food security.”

The bill will ensure that ocean-based and ocean-related industries, from fisheries to shipping and tourism, will not cause damage to marine habitats. It also mandates marine spatial planning, a process to identify the best use of our maritime areas to prevent overlapping and conflicting uses and to mitigate environmental impacts.

“At the core of our blue economy are small fisherfolk. We guarantee that subsistence fisheries, or fishing mainly for household fishing consumption, will not be displaced as we delineate our maritime zones for different uses,” Benitez said.

The bill also promotes cross-sector engagement, where local and indigenous knowledge systems of small fisherfolk will be valued.