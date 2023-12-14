Alternergy to issue green corporate notes

Alternergy Holdings Corp. (Alternergy) is raising P4 billion for the development of its renewable energy (RE) power projects it won under the Green Energy Auction 2 (GEA 2) Program of the Department of Energy (DOE).

On Wednesday, the power firm said it tapped BDO Capital & Investment Corp. (BDO Capital) as Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) for the fixed and repriceable rate green corporate notes.

BDO Capital, as MLA, is tasked to tap insurance companies, pension funds corporate bank lenders and other primary institutional lenders to support the development of Alternergy’s triple play portfolio of renewable projects.

“We are pleased to work with BDO Capital to support our capital raising initiative. Our green corporate notes will be used primarily to fund the construction of the Tanay and Alabat Wind Projects and other renewable projects in line with our overall strategy to expand our funding sources to include non-bank financial institutions,” said Alternergy President Gerry Magbanua.

With the board approval, Alternergy and BDO Capital are set to launch the fundraising with target financial closing by first quarter of 2024.

“Over the past weeks, our Alternergy team has been conducting pre-marketing presentations with a core group of institutional investors, and we are encouraged by the positive feedback towards our track record and pioneering expertise in renewable project development,” added Magbanua.

Alternergy has also tapped a third-party certifier to allow the green labelling of its proposed corporate notes under the green bond framework.

Alternergy has been rapidly building up its capital backbone to fund its portfolio of renewable projects. In early October, Alternergy stockholders approved the reclassification of a portion of its preferred shares into three series of non-voting perpetual preferred shares.

In November, Alternergy inked a private placement with the Government Service Insurance System for P1.45 billion in preferred perpetual shares. It likewise tapped three investment banks—BPI Capital, RCBC Capital and SB Capital—as lead arrangers to raise P12 billion non-recourse project finance for the Tanay and Alabat wind power projects.

The construction of the Tanay wind project in Rizal and Alabat wind power in Quezon projects, with a combined capacity of up to 164 megawatts (MW), will commence in 2024.

Alternergy is a renewable power pioneer with a portfolio of project companies engaged in different RE projects, particularly wind, run-of-river hydro, solar farm and commercial rooftop, battery storage and offshore wind projects.

In the next three years, Alternergy aims to develop up to 474MW of additional wind, solar, and run of river hydro projects.

