ACEN unit obtains another green loan for RE projects

ACEN Renewables International Pte. Ltd (ACRI) has secured its second green term loan facility worth AUD 75 million that would be utilized for its renewable energy (RE) projects in Australia.

The subsidiary of Ayala-led ACEN Corp. said on Wednesday it has tapped Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. (HSBC) for the green loan. This, it said, underscores ACEN’s strategic move to bolster its RE initiatives in Australia, an emerging key market for the company.

“This AUD green term loan of ACRI is a significant stepping stone in our funding journey—supporting our expansion plans in Australia, as well as helping manage our foreign currency risk in AUD,” said ACEN Treasurer Cecile Cruzabra.

Among the ongoing projects of ACEN in Australia that will benefit from the green loan include the 2,800 megawatt hours (MWh) and the 400MW Stubbo solar power project. ACEN said other future projects in Australia will also benefit from the green financing.

It added that green term loan will deliver the much-needed capital for RE projects in a market that is not only the company’s largest outside of the Philippines, but also a critical player in its ambitious goal to expand its RE capacity to 20GW by 2030.

ACEN Australia is the platform representing ACEN’s RE assets in the country. With over one gigawatt (GW) capacity of RE generation currently in construction and operation, and an additional 8GW capacity in development, its portfolio boasts a diverse mix of solar, wind, battery, and pumped hydro projects across the country.

At present, ACEN has about 4,500 MW of attributable capacity from owned facilities in the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia and India, with a renewable share of 98 percent which is among the highest in the region.

ACEN’s aspiration is to be the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia, with a goal of reaching 20 GW of renewables capacity by 2030. ACEN is committed to transition the company’s generation portfolio to 100 percent renewable energy by 2025 and to become a net zero greenhouse gas emissions company by 2050.

Early this month, ACEN secured a $100-million green term loan facility from Japanese bank MUFG Bank Ltd. to fund its overseas RE growth and development. This loan, it added, would also be utilized to fund its strategic expansion into “several international markets,” including Australia, its largest market outside the Philippines.

Meanwhile, ACEN International, Inc., and Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. completed the signing of a P7-billion term loan facility that would be used to finance RE projects through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, and for general corporate purposes.