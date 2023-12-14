`

Today’s front page, Wednesday, December 13, 2023

screenshot 2023 12 13 at 12.42.24 am

A toast for the next 20 years and beyond

img 8443
A 20th year AnniverSAYA Toast with Jollibee Founder Dr. Tony Tan Caktiong, Mang Inasal Founder Edgar Injap Sia II, Mang Inasal President Mr. Mike Castro, JFC Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ernesto Tanmantiong and JFC Chief Business Officer Mr. Joseph Tanbuntiong
  • marbella 728 x 90
  • 700x90px v29 updated
  • 728 90

DoubleDragon partners Dr. Tony Tan Caktiong and Edgar Injap Sia II graced the celebration of the 20th Founding Anniversary Milestone of Mang Inasal with a toast, looking forward for the next 20 years and beyond, celebrating great partnership and entrepreneurship building together businesses that start small and nurturing them with years of hard work, determination, and perseverance, transforming business start-up ventures into durable enterprises that significantly contribute to nation-building.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • 300 300
  • 300 301

Know more