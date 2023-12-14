A toast for the next 20 years and beyond

DoubleDragon partners Dr. Tony Tan Caktiong and Edgar Injap Sia II graced the celebration of the 20th Founding Anniversary Milestone of Mang Inasal with a toast, looking forward for the next 20 years and beyond, celebrating great partnership and entrepreneurship building together businesses that start small and nurturing them with years of hard work, determination, and perseverance, transforming business start-up ventures into durable enterprises that significantly contribute to nation-building.