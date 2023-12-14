A curated #LoveLocal at SM Aura

We all love the big artisan fairs and how they showcase the best and most innovative in Filipino design. From accessories to bags, to homeware and apparel, there’s always a myriad of great finds. But what if you’re in a rush, or tired of traversing a big hall, but still want to support #LoveLocal? Well, SM Aura has found one perfect answer!

In line with its Modern Filipiniana Christmas theme this year, SM Aura is presenting a distinctive “Outside the Box” fashion pop-up on their Upper Ground Level—an artfully curated showcase featuring the standout creations from this year’s artisan fairs.

Brought together in one pop-up are brilliant designers such as Arnel Papa, Jor-El Espina, Vin Orias, and Zarah Juan, each infusing a unique aesthetic and design philosophy. Their works of art are seamlessly complemented by the offerings of Alexander Fragrance, Sofora Plants, and Amparo’s Apothecary. Together, they present an impressive and comprehensive Christmas shopping experience, underscoring the brilliance of Philippine ingenuity.

Arnel Papa, celebrated for his exceptional beadwork, transforms pearls, metals, and semi-precious stones into distinctive accessories that embody his signature “earthy rawness.”

Exceptional accessory beadwork by Arnel Papa

Jor-El Espina is widely recognized for his creation, the “Bomberong”—a fusion of the Barong Filipino with a bomber jacket. Yet, prepare to be captivated by his diverse portfolio and sensible approach to contemporary Filipino fashion.

Jor-El Espina’s modern interpretation of Filipino fashion

Vin Orias, a champion for quiet luxury and slow fashion since his debut on Season 4 of Project Runway Philippines, collaborates with weavers from Aklan, Marikina, Batangas, and Manila to bring his fashion vision to life. He is associated with various organizations dedicated to promoting sustainability, supporting small manufacturers, and advancing ethical fashion.

The unique “Takatak” by Zarah Juan and woven bags by Vin Orias.

Explore the enchanting world of eco-sustainable bags by Zarah Juan, known for their whimsical charm and established signature look. Her collaborations with SM Supermalls for “Vote to Tote” and with the Swedish Embassy’s “Fashion Forever” contribute to her status as a sustainability warrior in the realm of fashion.

The allure of the Bupanda scarves crafted by Zarah Juan

Quirky padyak and telephone bags by Zarah Juan

Head to SM Aura now and indulge in this irresistible fashion pop-up—a showcase of designs spearheading the movement for a sustainable, circular economy, embracing the latest and most distinctive elements of Philippine fashion and design.