SPNEC now owns developer of world’s-largest solar farm

SP New Energy Corp. (SPNEC) has acquired the shares of Prime Infrastructure Inc. (Prime Infra) in Terra Solar Philippines Inc. (TSPI) for P6 billion.

The TSPI is a joint venture between Prime Infra and SPNEC parent Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings Inc. The firm is developing a 3.5-gigawatt (GW) solar and 4-gigawatt hours (GWh) battery storage project, which is touted as the world’s largest solar project.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) last Tuesday, SPNEC said that it has already executed a Deed of Absolute Sale to acquire the shares from Prime Infra. Together with SPNEC’s shares in TSPI, SPNEC has taken full control of TSPI.

The solar project is envisioned to be larger than India’s Bhadla Solar Park and China’s Golmud Solar Park, currently the world’s largest solar farms at over 2.2 GW. TSPI’s would also exceed the capacity of all grid-connected solar projects operating in the Philippines combined at over 1.5 GW, based on latest figures of the Department of Energy.

SPNEC previously disclosed it has secured over 3,000 hectares of land for its projects, most of which have already been converted to industrial use.

World’s largest

SPNEC’s developments are supported by the agreement signed between MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (MGreen), Solar Philippines and SPNEC on October 12, 2023, for a P15.9-billion investment. Upon closing, MGreen will own 15.7 billion common shares and 19.4 billion preferred shares of SPNEC, translating to a total voting interest of 50.5 percent.

MGreen is the renewable energy development arm of Meralco Powergen Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Manila Electric Co. SPNEC is currently majority-owned by Solar Philippines.

“This will be one of the largest solar projects not just in Asia, but in the world. The [DOE’s] vision is to have about 35 percent of the country’s energy come from renewable energy, and this is one of Meralco’s major contributions to this goal,” Meralco Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan had said.

The estimated total investment for this project has been estimated to be “around P200 billion.”

“It’s a big project. It has attracted a lot of interest from foreign investors because it’s big. It’s transformative for the Philippines,” Pangilinan said earlier.

The amount also includes battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.

“There is a battery element as part of the total project itself. So, with the batteries, the estimated cost is around P200 billion,” said Pangilinan, adding that the solar and BESS projects will be the largest not just in Asia, but in the world.”

Suspension lifted

THE SPNEC made the announcement to acquire 100-percent of TSPI after the PSE lifted the suspension on the trading of its shares last December 1 after the firm reported its public float has been raised to 20.02 percent to meet the minimum public ownership requirement of 20 percent.

The public now owns 6.88 billion SPNEC shares with non-public shares amounting to 27.49 billion shares. Substantial shareholders are Leandro Leviste’s Solar Philippines (69.79 percent) and Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (4.65 percent).

SPNEC’s public ownership fell below 20 percent after the approval of its increase in authorized capital stock from 10 billion to 50 billion shares. The increase was purportedly to support the expansion of its project portfolio.

Last June 2, 2023, the PSE ordered the suspension of the trading of the SPNEC shares after the “company’s public ownership level fell below 20-percent prescribed minimum percentage.”

Pursuant to the Guidelines on Minimum Public Ownership Requirement for Initial and Backdoor Listing dated August 3, 2020, the SPNEC is required to have at least 20-percent public float.

Supply agreement

MERALCO has signed a 20-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with SPNEC’s TSPI for the supply of 850 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy to cover the power distributor’s mid-merit requirement starting 2026.

The PSA provides that a total of 600 MW of power supply will be available by Feb 26, 2026, while additional 250 MW will be delivered starting Feb 26, 2027 at a headline and “levelized cost of electricity” (LCOE) rate of P5.80 per kilowatt-hour, which was based on assumptions at the time when the competitive challenge for the unsolicited proposal was launched.

The signing of the PSA serves as the culmination of the competitive challenge for TSPI’s unsolicited proposal.