SNAP’s storage project completed

SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP), a joint venture between Aboitiz Power Corp. and Norwegian firm Scatec, has completed its 20-megawatt (MW) battery energy storage system (BESS) project at the 388-megawatt (MW) Magat hydropower plant in Ramon, Isabela and is eyeing to put up more in its existing facilities.

“The physical completion was a month or two ago,” said SNAP President and CEO Joseph S. Yu. “The target date we’re eyeing for commercial operations is on December 26. We’re just waiting for the COC (Certificate of Compliance). Hopefully, the regulators will cooperate with us and have it ready for the reserve market for December 26.”

The reserve market allows for the trading of ancillary services (AS) that are necessary to support the transmission of capacity and energy from resources to loads, while maintaining the reliable operation of the transmission system.

The BESS project at SNAP’s Magat hydro plant would primarily be used for AS. The investment cost for the SNAP Magat BESS project reached P1.2 billion.

Yu said the company has plans to develop more BESS but a final investment decision (FID) has yet to be reached. “We have three more projects, almost 100MW more between Magat and Benguet that we hope to bring to a final investment decision in 2024. The design and feasibility study are ongoing,” Yu said.

If and when SNAP pushes through with more BESS projects, Yu said the company will look for ways “to optimize and reduce the investment cost.”

“The rule of thumb is $800,000 to $1 million per megawatt. We have a very good team working on it and I am very optimistic that they should be able to come up with something interesting,” added Yu.

Aside from Magat, SNAP owns and operates the 105MW Ambuklao and 140MW Binga hydro plants in Benguet, and the 8.5MW Maris hydro plant in Isabela.

Yu said the BESS project aims to balance the grid’s reliability, enable energy storing for use at a later time, strengthen SNAP Magat’s operations, and support a low carbon environment.