Sen. Tulfo tackles plight of overseas Filipinos with Singapore envoy

Senator Raffy Tulfo and Singaporean Ambassador Constance See discussed the plight of Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as Singapore’s envoy paid a courtesy call at the Senate last Monday.

The Singaporean Ambassador to the Philippines Constance sought to meet Senator Tulfo, enabling them to discuss “the plight of OFWs in Singapore,” with See praising Filipino workers’ diligence.

She also thanked Tulfo for the great contribution of Filipino migrant workers to their country’s economy.

“It was visibly notable that Tulfo was happy” upon learning that there is a Labor Management Framework implemented in Singapore where one of their labor officers regularly visits the migrant workers to check on their condition and ensure that they are not abused by their employers.

Tulfo was also visibly elated when See said that they have a law in Singapore wherein anyone who mistreats or violates the human rights of OFWs and other migrant workers there will receive a punishment that is one and half times more than regular crime.

Aside from this, See also mentioned that it is required under their law for employers to undergo seminars and training before hiring migrant workers. This is something that Tulfo has been pushing for a long time and he is hopeful that it can also be implemented in other places like the Middle East where there are many Pinoy workers.

Tulfo emphasized that Singapore can be considered a model country for other countries to emulate.

He added, if such laws and policies are implemented in Singapore, it is not impossible to implement them in other places where there are OFWs, such as countries in the Middle East.