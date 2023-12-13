Probe on IPMR for Malampaya sought

Senator Robin C. Padilla is pushing for a legislative investigation into the alleged disenfranchisement of traditional leaders and their exclusion from the selection of Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) in Palawan, for the renewal of Malampaya Service Contract (SC) No. 38.

Paving the way for an upcoming inquiry, Padilla filed Senate Resolution 885 citing complaints from the Cuyunon Indigenous Peoples protesting the IPMR selection process “did not adhere to customary laws and practices.”

Padilla’s Resolution 885 asserted at the outset that “the right to participate in decision-making is a guaranteed right” pursuant to Sec. 16 of the IPRA” which states that Indigenous Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples (ICCs/IPs) have the right to participate fully, if they so choose, at all levels of decision-making in matters which may affect their rights, lives and destinies through procedures determined by them as well as to maintain and develop their own indigenous political structures.”

Consequently, it adds that “the State shall ensure that the ICCs/IPs shall be given mandatory representation in policy-making bodies and other local legislative councils,” he said in his resolution, noting that “there is a need to examine and review the IPRA [Indigenous Peoples Rights Act] as well as the mandate of the NCIP in the protection of the rights and welfare of the IPs with the end in view of improving the provisions of the IPRA.”

Moreover, the Padilla resolution cited complaints regarding the issuance by the NCIP of a certificate of non-overlap on the renewal of SC No. 38, which allows for the continued production of the Malampaya gas field; as well as alleged irregularities in the conduct of the IPMR selection process held last June 30.

The resolution also directs the Committee on Cultural Committees and Muslim Affairs—which Padilla chairs—to conduct the inquiry in aid of legislation.