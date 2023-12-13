PHL secures $2.1-B loan from ADB for Bataan-Cavite bridge

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved on Tuesday a $2.1-billion loan for the Philippines to bankroll the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge (BCIB) Project.

The amount will cover the construction of a 32.15-kilometer (km) climate-resilient bridge connecting Bataan and Cavite provinces across Manila Bay to decongest Metro Manila.

ADB said this project will enable “greater mobility of labor and goods,” and enhance economic productivity in the country’s largest region of Luzon.

“This project will transform the economic landscape of central Luzon, unlock the full potential of Bataan and Cavite for trade, manufacturing, and industrial output, and boost their tourism,” said ADB Vice President for East and Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Scott Morris. “Once completed, BCIB will offer a platform for reimagining a more vibrant, resilient, and dynamic greater Manila Bay area.”

The BCIB Project, one of the government’s flagship infrastructure projects, will complete the transport loop around Manila Bay and better link Metro Manila to central Luzon and nearby Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon provinces.

ADB said the project will help boost economic activity in these areas, which together account for 60 percent of the country’s GDP.

The BCIB project will be financed under a multitranche financing facility, with the first tranche pegged at $650 million.

The project will cut travel time between Bataan and Cavite to 1.5 hours from 5 hours, and to about 2 hours from 4 hours between Bataan and Metro Manila.

The traffic decongestion in Metro Manila and the reduced travel time will help lower annual greenhouse gas emissions in the country by an estimated 79,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

“The BCIB represents the latest installment in ADB’s broader agenda of support towards strengthening urban and regional transport networks in and around greater Manila.

This includes the South Commuter Railway, Malolos Clark Railway, and two other projects currently being prepared for financing—the Metro Manila Rail Transit Line 4 and the Laguna Lakeshore Road Network.

These projects will expand and transform the transport network in the metropolis, improve regional connectivity, and offer Filipinos access to more job opportunities,” Morris said.

Loans for other projects

Meanwhile, with the latest loan approval, the ADB Board has approved a total of $2.75 billion worth of loans for the Philippines in December 2023.

Apart from the BCIB, the amount includes the $450-million loan for the country’s Universal Healthcare program and $200 million for the Infrastructure Preparation and Innovation Facility (IPIF).

In the first week of December, the ADB announced that it will also program $10 billion in financing for climate-related projects.

However, the projects under this financing scheme have yet to be identified and will still go through ADB Board approval.

In July 023, ADB released a business guide for its Flexible Loan Product covering the loans it extends to its developing member countries (DMCs).

Further, the document noted that the Philippines together with India, Indonesia, and Viet Nam are grouped in C1 category which means it is no longer eligible for concession loan assistance.

The Flexible Loan Product (FLP), ADB said, is a market-based loan product based on specified standard 6-month floating reference rates.

It also includes an effective contractual spread and a maturity premium, where applicable, that are fixed over the life of the loan.

Borrowers like the Philippines have the freedom to choose to denominate their FLPs in euro, Japanese yen, United States dollar, or in a currency in which ADB can efficiently intermediate.

In terms of interest rates, ADB loans can be drawn on a floating rate or on a fixed-rate basis. In fixed-rate loans, the rate fixing can be done at disbursement, anytime after disbursement, or through a Specified Rate-Fixing Schedule.

In a floating-rate loan, the lending rate is reset every 6 months on each interest payment date. The lending rate is the reference rate plus an effective contractual spread, a maturity premium (where applicable), and a rebate/surcharge on the funding cost margin.

Borrowers, ADB said, may opt to automatically implement a series of interest rate fixings either by period (i.e., regular time intervals as specified by the borrower) or by amount (i.e., upon reaching certain levels of disbursements as specified by the borrower).