PBBM: No extension of December 31 deadline for jeepney consolidation

Unfazed by the looming transport strike calling for the extension for the franchise “consolidation” period of public utility vehicles (PUV), President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the government will keep the December 31 deadline.

He said the decision was made after he met with transportation officials last Tuesday to asses the consequence of the extension to PUV operators, banks, financial institutions, and the public at large.

“Currently, 70 percent of all operators have already committed to and consolidated under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP),” the chief executive said in a social media post.

“Adhering to the current timeline ensures that everyone can reap the benefits of the full operationalization of our modernized public transport system. Hence, the scheduled timeline will not be moved,” he added.

The franchise consolidation is among the requirements for the PUVMP.

Marcos made the announcement with the transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) set to hold a transport strike on 14 December 2023.

PISTON opposed the consolidation of franchises since it will supposedly lead to “monopoly and corporate capture” of PUVs.

It also noted about 70 percent of public utility jeepeneys and 60 percent of UV express in Metro Manila will not be able to operate it the government pushes through with its consolidation deadline.

