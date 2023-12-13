`

Today’s front page, Wednesday, December 13, 2023

PBBM declares December 26 a special non-working day

philippines santa
In file photo, traffic enforcer Ramiro Hinojas adds a festive touch to his duties by donning a Santa Claus costume while directing the flow of vehicles. Hinojas, known for his spirited approach, shares that he incorporates dancing into his routine at a bustling intersection to bring joy to commuters and pedestrians as the country kicks off the Christmas season.
Workers can look forward to a longer Christmas weekend after President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. declared December 26 as a special non-working holiday.

In his Proclamation No. 425 dated 12 December 2023, the chief executive said the measure aims to “give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

“A longer weekend will encourage families to get together and strengthen their relationship leading to a better society,” Marcos said in his one-page issuance.

“By virtue of the powers vested in me by law, do hereby declare Tuesday, 26 December 2023, as a special (non-working) day throughout the country,” he added.

Under Proclamation No. 90, Christmas Day (December 25) was declared as a regular holiday.

Marcos instructed the Department of Labor and Employment  to issue the appropriate circular to implement this Proclamation for the private sector.

Image credits: AP



