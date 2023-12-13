PBBM declares December 26 a special non-working day

Workers can look forward to a longer Christmas weekend after President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. declared December 26 as a special non-working holiday.

In his Proclamation No. 425 dated 12 December 2023, the chief executive said the measure aims to “give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

“A longer weekend will encourage families to get together and strengthen their relationship leading to a better society,” Marcos said in his one-page issuance.

“By virtue of the powers vested in me by law, do hereby declare Tuesday, 26 December 2023, as a special (non-working) day throughout the country,” he added.

Under Proclamation No. 90, Christmas Day (December 25) was declared as a regular holiday.

Marcos instructed the Department of Labor and Employment to issue the appropriate circular to implement this Proclamation for the private sector.

Image credits: AP






